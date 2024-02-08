"What’s the best bet for Super Bowl 58?"

Over the past five months, I’ve spent countless hours identifying NFL props that are worthy of the “FanDuel Best Bet” label in this column.

The cool part is that I’ve had a lot of success doing it.

So, I’m not really surprised that everybody I bump into this week is asking me for the best bet for Super Bowl LVIII.

Still, it’s somewhat bittersweet.

On the one hand, we’re getting ready for the biggest sports betting event of the year, with countless game, player, and novelty props available at FanDuel to talk about this week.

On the other hand, this is the last stop.

Of course, part of the journey is the end.

And since this is the biggest stage of them all, I’m going to celebrate it by doing what I do best in this column.

It’s time to lock in another FanDuel Best Bet for Super Bowl LVIII.

Who Steps Up For Chiefs Offence At Super Bowl LVIII?

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 8th, 2024.

In case you missed it, I’ve been busy building up my betting card for Super Bowl LVIII at FanDuel over the past 10 days.

I didn’t waste any time at all locking in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as my FanDuel Best Bet to win Super Bowl LVIII at plus-money.

Then I added a couple of players props with Mahomes to register 25+ rushing yards and Deebo Samuel to record 50+ receiving yards to my card.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️@Domenic_Padula shares his best bet for Super Bowl LVIII.



MORE: https://t.co/PipAOGdUDf pic.twitter.com/QoQzz7dtKf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 6, 2024

As you can tell, I’m banking on Mahomes to use his legs as an x-factor in securing a third Super Bowl ring.

Still, he’s going to need some help from his friends.

Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have stepped up big time this postseason, combining for 52 of 91 targets.

Travis Kelce has played 17 playoff games with Mahomes at QB - equal to a full NFL season. In those 17 games he has 133 catches, 1,500+ yards, and 18 TDs - which would be the greatest season ever by a TE.



Can #FTTB slow him down, or will he have another huge game for… — Dave Hartman (@PigskinPapers) February 8, 2024

Isiah Pacheco has handled the bulk of the carries in the run game, accounting for 63 of 90 rushing attempts.

All three of those skill-position players should feature at Super Bowl LVIII.

Isiah Pacheco has recorded at least 75 yards from scrimmage in each of his last 6 playoff games.



Only 7 players since the AFL-NFL merger have had a longer streak.#NFL | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/VGya5vX3ix — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) February 8, 2024

I’ll lean on the veteran receiver and the bell cow running back with a Same Game Parlay that features Kelce 50+ receiving yards and Pacheco 50+ rushing yards at -135.

Kelce has 70 or more receiving yards in all three playoff games, including 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Travis Kelce was asked who's getting a ring first, the Niners or Taylor Swift 👀 pic.twitter.com/HI1dANmtBk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2024

In what could be his final Super Bowl appearance, I believe I can count on him for 50 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Pacheco has featured as the opener and closer for the Kansas City offence with 89, 97 and 68 rushing yards in three playoff games.

Pacheco averaged just 2.8 yards per carry against the Ravens, but the Chiefs handed the ball to him 24 times and he still got to 68 rushing yards.

You might notice a trend in my line of questioning. Isaiah Pacheco is close with his mom.



I had the opportunity to ask him if she gave him any advice going into the big game. pic.twitter.com/3Zfl0FBzCi — Kelly Singh (@KellyInPhoenix) February 7, 2024

Now he gets a better match-up against a San Francisco defence that has struggled against the run, including giving up 6.3 yards per carry against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Kansas City has leaned heavily on Kelce, Pacheco, and Rice this postseason, and I expect that trend to continue in their biggest game of the season.

Super Bowl schemin'. pic.twitter.com/zsYm0YQQwS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 8, 2024

While I still think Rice could produce at a high level, he also draws the toughest match-up of the three, and he’s also still a rookie playing in his first Super Bowl.

I’ll stick with Kelce 50+ receiving yards and Pacheco 50+ rushing yards at -135 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet.

I’ll be back in the morning with one final play for Super Bowl LVIII.

Stay tuned.