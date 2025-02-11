And just like that, the 2024-25 NFL season has ended.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles won the franchise's second Super Bowl Sunday night in a 40-22 beat down of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL and betting odds wait for no one, and we already have a fresh set of odds for the 2025-26 season.

No one should be surprised to see the Eagles with the shortest odds at +600 to repeat as champions after a dominating season and one of the best performances we have seen in Super Bowl history.

We also have four other teams listed at 10-1 or shorter to win the Lombardi Trophy next year on FanDuel.

A market for NFL MVP has also emerged, so we'll take a quick look at that at the end of the article.

Super Bowl LX winner

Jalen Hurts

Not far behind the Eagles are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at +650.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to win their fourth Super Bowl since 2019 next season and have appeared in five of the last six Super Bowl's.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have been on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for several years, and any year quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy is a year they can contend to win the ultimate prize.

Rounding out the top five are the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Josh Allen was named league MVP this year, he'll look to add to his list of accomplishments next year by winning a Super Bowl.

Allen and the Bills have dominated the AFC East, winning the division title five straight seasons after going 25 years between division titles from 1995-2020.

Finally, the Lions might have been the ones blowing out the Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year if their defence was able to survive the season. However, the injuries were too much to overcome, and they will look to stay healthy and contend for a title next season.

After the initial five teams all listed at shorter than 10-1 odds you have the San Francisco 49ers at 15-1 and the Cincinnati Bengals at 18-1 as the only other teams shorter than 20-1.

The 49ers missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020 and will look to bounce back under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has not missed the postseason in back-to-back years since he first took over the team in 2017 and 2018.

As for the Bengals, they will hope Joe Burrow and his cast of playmakers can outscore any issues on defence as they look to return to the postseason next year after missing it this year for the first time since 2021.

Currently the three teams with the longest odds to win Super Bowl LIX are the Las Vegas Raiders (190-1), Tennessee Titans (200-1), and New York Giants (210-1).

Good luck making a compelling case for any of those teams next season.

Jackson the favourite to win third NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson Ravens

Opening at +450, Jackson is the favourite to win NFL MVP for the 2025-26 season on FanDuel.

The Ravens quarterback nearly missed out on winning the award this season after posting the best statistical season of his career.

The guy he lost to was Bills' quarterback Allen, who isn't too far behind at +500.

Burrow (+600) and Mahomes (+800) are the only other players listed at prices shorter than 9-1.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+950) rounds out the Top 5 and is the only other player listed at shorter than 20-1.

The award has been won by a quarterback for 12 straight years and 19 times since the year 2000, and the odds reflect that, with the first 17 players listed being from that position.

Saquon Barkley is the first non-quarterback listed on the market, coming in at 50-1, while Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Derrick Henry are the only other non-quarterbacks listed at 100-1 or shorter odds.