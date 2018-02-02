Must See: Psychic giraffe predicts Patriots will win Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is always more than a football game and will offer something for everyone come Sunday. That is evident in this year's prop bets.

While there are plenty of on-field wagers for the traditional gamblers, nearly everything happening off the field can be wagered on for the big game as well.

Casual viewers and diehards alike can bet on the pre-game entertainment with odds on everything from P!nk's hair colour during the national anthem - and whether the pop star and noted Eagles fan will mention her favourite team during the performance - to whether any of halftime performer Justin Timberlake's former NSYNC buddies will show up during his performance.

US President Donald Trump is also featured heavily in the bets, with odds on how many tweets he will send during the game and whether or not he will be mentioned in the broadcast.

And because the Eagles and Patriots are facing each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, there are a number of throwback bets to consider as well. Will Terrell Owens, a member of the Eagles during the 2004 season when they fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX be mentioned? Will the Donovan McNabb vomiting incident from that game be shown during the game?

And the halftime show has some throwback props attached to it as well. The last time Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl was the infamous Janet Jackson wardbrode malfunction in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Will any of that performance be mentioned or relived during the broadcast?

