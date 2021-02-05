All right, by now you’ve probably heard it all.

From the moment the matchup was decided, TSN Edge has had you covered.

For nearly two weeks, we have broken down everything you need to know about the big game.

Who’s going to cover, who’s taking home MVP, if you read Domenic Padula’s Morning Coffee on Thursday, then you know he likes Tyreek Hill to go over his receiving number and Tom Brady to rush for more than 0.5 yards… you name it, we’ve covered it.

But this is the Super Bowl, the stage is so much bigger than any other game or sporting event we will watch this year.

And I think we still have a lot of important stuff to cover.

That’s right, I’m talking about the coin flip, length of the anthem, halftime show props, who the MVP will thank first, and so much more.

Let’s get to it.

Coin Toss - Tails

It’s one of the best traditions in sports.

Picking the coin toss to start the Super Bowl.

We had a saying when I used to play baseball – coin flips would decide the home team – “Tails never fails.”

Original, I know.

Anthem - Over 1:59

Country music artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will do the honours this year at the Super Bowl, and I’m riding with the over for the anthem.

Here at the TSN Edge, we make sure to go the extra mile with our picks, So let’s break things down.

Demi Lovato went under the number last year with her 1:50 rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. But what if I told you the over has hit in five of the last six Super Bowl anthems, and it somehow gets even better.

When Church and Sullivan take the stage on Sunday, they will be the first duet to perform the anthem on Super Bowl Sunday since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin in 2006.

Their time? 2:08.

Take. The. Over.

Halftime Show - Under 8 songs

I might regret this one.

But a quick google search tells me that The Weeknd has had six songs chart No. 1 on Billboard.

And with reports surfacing that this halftime performance will be roughly 12-to-13 minutes long, I just don’t see how this would go over.

In previous years, we have seen headliners and special guests combine for a wide variety of songs. Last year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – alongside Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and more – put on a show with 15 songs.

The year before, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi combined for 10 songs.

But, at Super Bowl 51, when Lady Gaga performed solo, she did just eight songs.

I think Scarborough, Ont.,’s very own The Weeknd could go even lower.

It’s the halftime of the Super Bowl, he’s going to give the people what they want and play the hits.

Just, hopefully not more than eight of them.

How many wardrobe changes will The Weeknd have during the halftime show? - Over 0.5

I can picture it already.

At some point in the show, The Weeknd will don his red jacket, with bandages on his face.

We have already seen the three-time Grammy winner perform in the jacket and bandaged face at the American Music Awards in 2020, so I think we see it again on Sunday.

But just not for the full show, he’ll make at least one wardrobe change.

Will a football be used as a prop? - No

Simple and short with this one.

Does The Weeknd seem like the kind of guy who will use a prop on stage just because it’s the Super Bowl?

Not really.

What will be the colour of the first liquid that is poured on the game-winning coach? - Orange

The Gatorade prop is always one of the best props to pick.

It doesn't matter if the game comes down to the last second, or if it’s a total blowout, you always have a reason to really pay attention to the final seconds of the game.

Last year, Kansas City’s players dumped a bucket of orange Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid when they beat the San Francisco 49ers. I say they do it again on Sunday.

If you think Brady and his Bucs will win the game, it’s maybe worth noting that New England poured blue Gatorade on head coach Bill Belichick in 2015 and 2019 – but didn’t douse him in 2017.

A word of advice.

When your friend – let’s call him Pete – texts you on Sunday saying he knows a guy, who knows a guy, who knows a guy that said that both teams have red Gatorade on the sidelines, just ignore it.

Happens every year.

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first and thank in his speech? - God / Jesus

Last year, Patrick Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback to win the Super Bowl, and this year i think he’ll win his second league championship, and second Super Bowl MVP.

However, when he won, it was his teammates he thanked first, not God or Jesus.

So what makes this year different?

Boy oh boy, is that ever a loaded question.

This year, the Chiefs – alongside every other team in the league – had to avoid having their season turned upside down due to COVID-19.

Just a few days ago, the team avoided a scare when their scheduled barber tested positive for COVID-19, prior to cutting the hair of several members – Mahomes included – of the Chiefs.

Aside from that, when Mahomes accepted his league MVP for the 2018 season, he thanked God first in his speech.

With COVID-19 playing such a significant role in the NFL season – and everyone’s lives – a man of faith, like Mahomes, might thank the big guy above first when he gets the chance.

On the off chance that Tampa Bay wins, and Tom Brady claims MVP, I don’t know, maybe he’ll thank God for giving him the ability to play football at the age of 43.