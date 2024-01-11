I’m just a guy.

Just a guy on a mission to pick NFL winners and take down the randomness that is sports betting.

That’s why I’m going head-to-head against one of the greatest decision-makers we’ve ever seen this postseason.

A coin.

For decades, flipping a coin has been the ultimate decider. And my Grade 12 philosophy teacher will tell you flipping a coin got me through every true and false test we had that year.

So, let’s put it to another test.

I will make a pick against the spread on every NFL playoff game this year and also flip a coin for every game.

Earlier this year, I attempted this challenge for every prime-time game during the first seven weeks of the season. The records speak for themselves.

Luke: 11-7-2

Coin: 10-6-2

Now that the playoffs have arrived with Super Wild Card Weekend on TSN, we’re going to wipe the records clean and start anew.

Earlier this week, I laid out the ground rules, but here’s a reminder.

Heads = Home

Tails = Away

So, let’s get to the games.

Browns (-2.5) @ Texans

Luke: Texans +2.5

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defences in the NFL this year.

At home.

At home, they went 8-1, giving up just 13.9 points per game.

However, on the road, the team went just 3-5 and allowed 29.6 points per game. Yes, you read that correctly, the Browns allowed two more touchdowns per game on the road this year than they did at home.

They also were favourites on the road three times this year, covering just one of those. The team has found success under head coach Kevin Stefanski – this is their second trip to the postseason with him – but they’ve struggled to meet expectations as favourites. Since 2020, Cleveland is 16-20 ATS as a favourite and only 3-7 against the spread when laying points on the road.

Quarterbacks making their first postseason start historically haven’t had a lot of success, so I understand the hesitancy with Houston. But C.J. Stroud has shown this year that he isn’t your average rookie quarterback. And this Houston team has a legitimate shot to upset the Browns as two-and-a-half point underdogs on Saturday.

Coin: Texans +2.5

Dolphins @ Chiefs (-4.5)

Luke: Chiefs -4.5

Bring your warmest parka if you’re attending this playoff game. All signs point to this being not just one of the coldest games of the season but one of the coldest games ever.

Saturday night, the game could kick off with a temperature below freezing.

That does not bode well for Miami and their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is 6-13 in games under 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius) and is 23-4 in games of 70-plus F.

Meanwhile, despite a sluggish finish to the season, Kansas City enters this game fresher than a daisy after resting some key players in Week 18.

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, this team has won at least one playoff game every year and is 9-2 straight up at Arrowhead.

Throughout his career, covering the spread as a favourite has been an issue for Mahomes. In the regular season, the Chiefs are just 21-22-3 ATS as a favourite at home.

However, they are a remarkable 8-3 ATS at home in the playoffs.

This is just the second time Mahomes and company will take the field in the Wild Card round. The first time around, they beat Pittsburgh 42-21.

This feels like a game between two teams going the opposite way. So I will side with the team with the advantage at quarterback and head coach.

Give me KC -4.5.

Coin: Dolphins +4.5

Steelers @ Bills (-10)

Luke: Steelers +10

The weather will once again be a big story in this football game. While Kansas City will deal with extremely cold weather on Saturday night, this Steelers-Bills game on Sunday is expected to draw aggressively high winds at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

At the time of writing this column, the winds at kickoff were expected to be near or above 24 mph (about 39 km/h).

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, there have been nine Bills home games since 2000 with wind speeds of 20-plus mph (32 km/h). The under has gone 7-2 in those games.

So, if we expect the winds to be a factor, resulting in a low-scoring game, I simply have to take the 10 points with Pittsburgh.

The higher the winds, the less chance we see these teams move the ball through the air. That will only lead to this game moving much quicker than other playoff games. And potentially work in Pittsburgh’s favour.

Look for the Steelers to lean heavily on running back Najee Harris.

After a slow start to the season, Harris has found his groove down the stretch.

Harris has a touchdown in three straight games and has had at least 25 rushing attempts in back-to-back weeks.

This season, the Bills won seven of their eight home games but went just 4-4 against the spread. The Steelers won five of their eight road games and went 5-3 ATS.

Gave me Pittsburgh plus the points in a contest I expect to be lower scoring.

Coin: Bills -10

Packers vs. Cowboys (-7.5)

Luke: Cowboys -7.5

Finally, a game where weather won’t factor into our handicapping.

It’s a daunting proposition, laying over a touchdown in a playoff game. But I’m doing it with these Cowboys.

Dallas has scored 30 or more points in seven of their eight home games this year, and I expect a lot of offence from them Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This game has the second-highest total on the board for a reason, so while I expect Green Bay to keep up with Dallas in the scoring department, I firmly believe this Dallas team will pull away at some point, thanks to a few turnovers.

Packers QB Jordan Love had 14 turnovers this season, and eight came on the road. Meanwhile, this Dallas defence has forced at least one turnover in every home game this year. They had four games this season forcing two or more turnovers at home, including their last two games at Jerry World.

Dallas scoring north of 30 points wouldn’t shock me this week, and their defence was fourth best in the NFL this season, allowing just 15.9 points per game at home.

Green Bay has had a solid season, but this Cowboys team is simply on another level. Give me Dallas.

Coin: Cowboys -7.5

Rams @ Lions (-3)

Luke: Rams -3

Maybe the most anticipated playoff game of the year features a matchup between Matthew Stafford and his former team in Detroit’s first home postseason game since 1991.

And it should be a banger.

This game features the highest total on the board this week thanks to two high-powered offences.

Only four teams averaged more points per game at home than the Detroit Lions this season, while just seven teams scored more points on the road on average than the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles enters this game having cashed the over on their team total in seven-straight games, and they’ve scored at least 24 points in their last three road games that didn’t include them resting starters (Week 18).

Stafford’s lone road playoff game with the Rams came in 2022 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. It was the only time that season a team walked into Tampa Bay and hung 30 on one of the best defensive units in the league.

Fast forward a few years and this high-octane Rams offence must be licking its chops waiting to take on a Lions defence that has allowed the 23rd most points, the 27th most passing yards and 27th most passing touchdowns in the NFL this year.

On the other side, the Lions might be without one of their best weapons in their passing game. Sam LaPorta injured his knee in the team's Week 18 win over Minnesota and may not play, which will only put more stress on Jared Goff as he faces his former head coach for just the second time.

I like this Lions team, they’re awesome. And despite everything I just said, I still think they have a decent shot of moving on to the Divisional Round.

But nothing comes easy for this tortured fan base. If they win, I’m picturing a field goal at the buzzer.

Give me the Rams, and I’ll happily lay the points.

Coin: Lions +3

Eagles (+3) @ Buccaneers

Luke: Buccaneers +3

When I had idea of writing this article I wanted to lean into stats and trends and weather as much as possible.

I figured it would be the best that way to challenge a coin against all the numbers and all the trends.

But this game, I’m throwing all the numbers out and I’m putting this coin up against my head.

And what my head tells me is that Philadelphia has quit on this coaching staff.

This team has all the talent of a Super Bowl winning team.

But their heart is no longer in it.

Remember in Week 13 when Nick Bosa told the media they laid out a blueprint on how to beat Philadelphia and it was up to the rest of the league to watch the tape?

The Eagles are just 1-4 since then, averaging 20.8 points per game. In the 11 games they played before San Fran, they averaged 28.18.

Ok, fine I went with one stat. But everything else I don’t care for.

Give me the Bucs.

Coin: Eagles -3