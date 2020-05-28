The executive vice president for the company that operates the Mercedes-Benz Superdome says that social distancing measures could greatly reduce the stadium's capacity for New Orleans Saints games if they are played with fans this fall.

While the normal capacity for the stadium is 74,295, SMG's Doug Thornton told Louisiana's state commission that operates stadiums and arenas that six-foot social distancing guidelines would reduce the Superdome's capacity to 13,000.

The commission also revealed that they are "exploring creative ways" to increase that capacity to get more people into the stadium.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has issued an order saying that pro sports teams can resume play in June with outdoor stadiums being allowed to have fans up to 25 per cent of their capacity, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

There has not yet been any kind of announcement from the National Football League regarding the admission of fans or potential safety precautions for games this fall.

The NFL's exhibition season is set to kick off the week of Aug. 6.