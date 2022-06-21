Webster says Raps are looking for a versatile, defensive minded player with 33rd pick

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk will be returning to the Toronto Raptors next season after exercising his $1.9 million player option, Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mykhailiuk averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over 56 appearances with Toronto.

Toronto Raptors‘ Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has exercised his $1.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2022

The 25-year-old joined the Raptors last summer on the two-year deal, which included the player option.

Mykhailiuk averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 66 games split between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22.

In 220 career games in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Pistons, Thunder, and Raptors, Mykhailiuk has averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.