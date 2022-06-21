2h ago
Report: Raptors' Mykhailiuk exercises player option
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk will be returning to the Toronto Raptors next season after exercising his $1.9 million player option, Shams Charania of The Athletic. Mykhailiuk averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over 56 appearances with Toronto.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old joined the Raptors last summer on the two-year deal, which included the player option.
Mykhailiuk averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 66 games split between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22.
In 220 career games in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Pistons, Thunder, and Raptors, Mykhailiuk has averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.