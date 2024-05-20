Sweden beats France, Britain relegated after losing to Norway at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Sweden beat France 3-1 to preserve a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship and clinch a group top spot on Monday.

Lucas Raymond scored and added an assist, defenseman Erik Karlsson scored his fourth goal of the tournament on a power play, and Andre Burakovsky had an empty net goal for Sweden to record a sixth win in six Group B matches.

Charles Bertrand scored the lone goal for France, which is sixth.

In Group A, Norway beat last-placed Britain 5-2 and was sixth.

The Brits remain pointless with a game to go in the group stage and are relegated after one year in the top division.

Later Monday, Kazakhstan and Poland meet in a matchup of the bottom two teams in Group B and Finland needs a victory against Denmark to boost its chances of reaching the playoffs.

___

Note to readers: A previous version of this story erroneously stated Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal for France. It was in fact Charles Bertrand.