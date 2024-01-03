Sweden, Czechia battle in World Juniors semifinals

The 2024 World Juniors continue as host country Sweden faces off against Czechia on Thursday for the right to play in the final.

Watch Sweden take on Czechia at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT across the TSN network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Sweden survived a scare in the quarter-finals, beating Switzerland 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

The host country held a 2-0 lead after the first period but Switzerland fought back to tie it over the remaining 40 minutes thanks to goals by forward Jan Hornecker and defenceman Nick Meile.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka was the hero for Sweden, scoring the winner on the power play five and a half minutes into overtime.

Goaltender Hugo Havelid made 16 of 18 saves in the victory for Sweden. He has a 3-0 record with a .966 save percentage, 0.65 goals-against average, and two shutouts in this year's tournament.

St. Louis Blues prospect Otto Stenberg and Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki also scored for Sweden.

Lekkerimaki leads Sweden in tournament scoring with five goals and eight points followed by Stenberg and Buffalo Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund with seven points.

Sweden won Group A after going 3-0-1-0 in round-robin play with their only loss coming 5-4 in a shootout against Finland in their final preliminary round game.

The Swedes are looking to return to the World Juniors finals for the first time since 2018 in Buffalo and the first time at home since 2014 in Malmo.

Czechia enters the semifinals after a dramatic 3-2 win over Canada on Tuesday.

After Czechia took a 2-0 lead after the first period, Czechia were on their heels for the remaining 40 minutes after Canada scored two goals in the second period and outshot Czechia 23-13.

Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored the winner with 11 seconds remaining in the third period with a shot that deflected off of Canadian defenceman Oliver Bonk and past goaltender Mathis Rousseau.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Michael Hrabal stood on his head in the final two frames to give Czechia a shot at the win, making 28 of 30 saves. The University of Massachusetts product has a 3-2 record with a.898 save percentage and 2.95 GAA in the tournament.

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich leads all remaining teams in scoring with five goals and nine points while forward Matyas Melovsky has seven assists.

Czechia secured their spot in the knockout stage after going 2-0-1-1 in the round robin portion of the tournament to finish in third place in Group B.

The Czechs are trying to reach the gold medal game in back-to-back years after bowing out to Canada in last year's tournament.