Sweden and Czechia are scoreless after the first period in their semifinal matchup at the World Junior Championship in Halifax.

Czechia had the edge in shots with nine and Sweden countered with six.

Both teams had a power play opportunity in the first period with Sweden getting the first man advantage of the game when Czechia's Jiri Tichacek went to the box for delay of game.

The Czechs got their first power play when Sweden's Adam Engstrom was called for two minutes for holding.