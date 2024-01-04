Sweden, Czechia tied after first period in semifinal at World Juniors

Sweden and Czechia are tied 1-1 after the first period in their semifinal matchup at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Czech forward Matyas Melovsky opened the scoring just under seven minutes in as Sebastian Redlich fed him with a pass from behind the net and Melovsky swept the puck past Swedish goaltender Hugo Havelid through the five hole. Eduard Sale picked up the other assist on the goal.

Minutes later, Swedish defenceman Theo Lindstein got his second of the tournament to tie the game 1-1. Lindstein sent a fluttering shot on net that eluded Czech goaltender Michael Hrabal’s glove. David Edstrom got the lone assist on the goal.

Sweden outshot Czechia 8-7 in the first period.

At last year's World Juniors, Czechia beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals on a goal from Jiri Kulich. Czechia would lose to Canada in the gold medal game while Sweden finish in fourth place.