Sweden, Czechia tied after second period in semifinal at World Juniors

Sweden and Czechia are tied 2-2 after the second period of their semifinal matchup at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka put the Swedes ahead 2-1 early in the second period as his wrister from the blueline beat Czech goaltender Michael Hrabal cleanly on the glove side. Elias Salomonsson picked up the assist on the play.

Sandin-Pellikka was in the hero in the quarterfinal for Sweden, as he scored the overtime winner against Switzerland to send them to the semifinal.

The Czechs got the first power play of the game when Sweden’s Tom Willander was given a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking. They would capitalize on the opportunity as Tomas Cibulka’s shot beat goaltender Hugo Havelid five hole to tie the game 2-2.

In the first period, Czech forward Matyas Melovsky opened the scoring just under seven minutes in as Sebastian Redlich fed him with a pass from behind the net and Melovsky swept the puck past Havelid through the five hole. Eduard Sale picked up the other assist on the goal.

Minutes later in the first, Swedish defenceman Theo Lindstein got his second of the tournament to tie the game 1-1. Lindstein sent a fluttering shot on net that eluded Hrabal’s glove. David Edstrom got the lone assist on the goal.