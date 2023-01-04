Sweden has a 1-0 lead over Czechia after the second period in the semifinals at the World Juniors in Halifax.

Defenceman Ludvig Jansson scored on a one-timer at 1:39 to put Sweden in the lead with Elias Pettersson and Noah Ostlund providing the assists.

The Czechs ran into penalty trouble early in the second period with Petr Hauser (two minutes for hooking) and Matyas Sapovaliv (two-minute minor for delay of game) being penalized five seconds apart. The Swedes were on a two-man advantage for 1:55 but failed to score.

The game was at four-on-four when Sweden's Oskar Pettersson and Czechia's Jakub Brabenec were both given minor penalties for roughing but neither team scored.

Sweden had eight shots in the second period with Czechia recording six.