Defenceman Axel Sandin Pellikka scored a natural hat trick as Sweden kicked off the 2025 world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 rout of Slovakia on Thursday.

Sandin Pellikka, a Detroit Red Wings prospect playing in hist third world juniors, added an assist for Sweden, which is looking for its first title since 2012.

Rasmus Bergqvist and Linus Eriksson had the other goals for Sweden.

Dalibor Dvorsky had a goal just under 12 minutes into the game to open the scoring for Slovakia, which was then held without a goal until Daniel Jencko scored on a power play with 85 seconds left in regulation.

Sweden plays Kazakhstan and Slovakia meets Switzerland on Friday.

In other games Thursday, the defending-champion United States faced Germany, Czechia played Switzerland and host Canada took on Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.