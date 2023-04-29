Sweden routs Canada, will meet USA for gold medal at U18 World Championship

Sweden exploded for four goals in the second period to beat Canada 7-2 and advance to the gold medal game at the IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

They will face off with the United States in the final, who defeated Slovakia earlier on Saturday, in a rematch of last year's gold medal game. Canada will play Slovakia for bronze on Sunday afternoon.

Otto Stenberg, David Edstrom, and Anton Wahlberg each scored in the second period to seal the game for Sweden heading into the third.

Stenberg gave Sweden its first lead of the game, 3-2, early in the second period, putting the puck past Canadian goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle. D'Aigle came in after Carson Bjarnason was injured at the end of the first period, when he was hit by Sweden's Noel Nordh. Stenberg's goal came minutes after Sweden killed off a five-minute major assessed to Nordh for his illegal check to the head of Bjarnason.

Edstrom and Wahlberg scored two minutes apart to give Sweden a three-goal lead with six minutes remaining in the second period. It was Edstrom’s second goal of the game after his first marker tied the game at 2-2 in the first period.

Stenberg added his second of the game with less than two minutes remaining in the frame to give Sweden a four-goal lead heading into the third.

Tom Willander and Zeb Forsfjall also scored for Sweden.

Macklin Celebrini and Angus MacDonell scored first-period goals for Canada.

Bjarnason stopped four-of-six shots before exiting with an upper-body injury.

Canada was unable to take advantage of 52 Swedish penalty minutes, including failing to score on a pair of five-minute power plays.

Sweden looks to win the gold for the second straight year and third time in the past four U18 tournaments.