Swedish defenceman Elias Salomonsson was suspended one game by the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship Disciplinary Panel on Wednesday for "violating Official Playing Rule 43" against Latvia Emils Veckaktins during their game on Tuesday.

The incident happened just 25 seconds into the first period when Salomonsson checked Veckaktins from behind face-first into the boards.

The 2024 #WorldJuniors Disciplinary Panel has issued a one game suspension to Elias Salomonsson (Sweden, #3) for violating Official Playing Rule 43 against Emils Veckaktins (Latvia, #10).



Read more at https://t.co/ldDBa42X8ahttps://t.co/Gt7OGoTcyC pic.twitter.com/At2yXDAMmJ — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 27, 2023

"The Championship Disciplinary Panel determined that because the Player, while holding his stick with both hands, pushed the shaft of his stick into the back of LAT #10, his actions recklessly endangered the safety of LAT #10, the Player’s action constituted a violation of Official Playing Rule 43 (Checking from Behind)," the IIHF said in a statement.

25 seconds into Sweden vs. Latvia, Elias Salomonsson delivers a big hit from behind. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/xNMldvIxSQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Salomonsson received a boarding penalty and a game misconduct for the hit. He will miss Thursday's game against Germany.

The 19-year-old from Skelleftea, Sweden was selected in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

Host Sweden defeated Latvia 6-0 in their opening game.