Sweden survives USA in OT to keep preliminary-round streak intact

VANCOUVER — Sweden just keeps finding ways to win in preliminary-round play at the world junior hockey championship.

Adam Boqvist's goal at 3:51 in overtime gave Sweden a 5-4 win over the United States after the Americans rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Saturday night.

It was Sweden's 47th win in a row in preliminary-round play at the world juniors. It came after the Americans (2-0-1-0) scored four goals in the final 10:26 of the third period, with the last three all coming from Montreal Canadiens prospect Ryan Poehling.

The Americans were missing star forward Jack Hughes for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Filip Westerlund, Rickard Hugg, Emil Bemstrom and Erik Brannstrom scored for Sweden (2-1-0-0) during regulation at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Sweden, which won silver last year, can clinch first in Group B with a win against Kazakhstan on Monday.

The Americans, reigning bronze medallists, face Finland on Monday.