Sweden, United States battle World Junior gold on TSN

The United States will battle host country Sweden for gold as the World Juniors wrap up on Friday.

Watch the United States battle Sweden for gold LIVE at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

USA came back from two goals down against Finland to win their semifinal matchup 3-2 on Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal on the power play with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

San Jose Sharks draft pick Will Smith added a goal and an assist while Jimmy Snuggerud also scored for the Americans.

Trey Augustine got credit for the victory after stopping 19 of 21 shots. The Detroit Red Wings prospect has a 3-0 record with a .941 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average so far in the tournament.

Gauthier leads the tournament in scoring with two goals and 12 points followed up by Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Gavin Brindley with six goals and nine points.

USA won Group B with a 3-1-0-0 record and dispatch Latvia 7-2 in the quarter-finals.

The United States are trying to win their first gold medal since defeating Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton.

Sweden enters the gold-medal game after beating Czechia 5-2 in their semifinal matchup on Thursday.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after two periods when Sweden rode a three-goal third period to secure the victory.

Vancouver Canucks draft pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki had two goals in the victory while Noah Ostlund, Axel Sandin Pellikka, and Theo Lindstein each had a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Hugo Havelid earned his fourth win in the tournament and has a .952 save percentage and .098 goals against average in six games.

Lekkerimaki leads the team in tournament scoring with six goals and nine points while Ostlund has three goals and nine points.

The Swedes won Group A with a 3-0-1-0 record and narrowly escaped Switzerland in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 overtime victory.

Sweden is in their first gold-medal game since losing to Canada at the 2018 tournament in Buffalo and are looking for their first gold medal since 2012.