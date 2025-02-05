Swerve Strickland and Ricochet’s extremely personal feud comes to a head as they go one-on-one tonight on AEW Dynamite. Watch LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 5p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.



Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

The bitter feud between the two competitors comes to a head in Atlanta as Swerve Strickland and Ricochet finally go one-on-one.

The animosity between the two has been building since Strickland helped AEW fans shower Ricochet in toilet paper at World’s end in December. The high-flyer did not take kindly to the humiliation and retaliated by attacking Strickland with what has now become his signature golden scissors.

Ricochet blamed the fans for turning their backs on him and says Swerve, someone he’s known for 15 years, brought this on himself when he helped the fans humiliate him.

“I came here ready to be a hero to you people and you turned your backs on me. Tomorrow, this is for all of you,” Ricochet posted.

“AEW has a special gift at exposing people for who they truly are,” Swerve said on Collision. “You pretended to be a superhero to these people and they rejected you for it. Me? I know I’m the villain and I get all the respect in the world for it.”

After weeks of back-and-forth attacks, the two will face off in what is sure to be a violent and heated fight.

Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata - AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May on commentary

Timeless Toni Storm continues her march towards her AEW Women’s Championship match at Grand Slam Australia as she takes on Queen Aminata tonight on Dynamite.

It is Storm’s first in-ring action on AEW television since winning the Casino Gauntlet to become the No. 1 Contender. She will need to deal with threats on two fronts tonight as Women’s World Champion Mariah May will be on commentary for the bout.

May, who took the Women’s World Championship from Storm at All In in August, will have a first-hand look at the former champion as she prepares for their championship match in Australia next Saturday.

Will the world champion get involved in tonight’s match and try to get in the head of the former champ?



Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. The Hounds of Hell

The Don Callis family attempts to build momentum heading to Grand Slam as AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher take on Buddy Matthews and Brody King, now known as the Hounds of Hell, in an International All-Star Tag Match.

The match is huge for both sides, as Takeshita and Fletcher prepare to take on the duo of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega in Australia. Meanwhile, Matthews looks for a win as he continues to pursue a title shot against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada after their confrontation two weeks ago on Collision.

Will Ospreay vs. A member of The Don Callis Family

Ospreay will have a tune-up match of his own on Wednesday as he takes on a mystery member of the Don Callis Family. “The Aerial Assassin” already defeated one member of the Callis Family, Brian Cage, last week on Dynamite and looks to make it two-for-two against another member tonight.

After being overcome by the numbers and beat down at the hands of the Don Callis Family last week after the match, will Ospreay and Omega have a backup plan to event he odds this week?



ALSO: