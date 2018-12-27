Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Canada all-time vs SUI at WJC

Rec 22-0-0

GF 140

GA 38

Wins by 3G+ 17

Shutouts 4

VANCOUVER — So you’re saying there’s a chance.Forget all that one-in-a-million talk, Team Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend says his team has a shot against Team Canada on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4/5 and 4K).Wohlwend has been nothing if not brutally honest before.You remember Wohlwend from last year, of course, for his epic rant about his team’s chances ahead of a quarterfinal matchup in Buffalo.“They’re faster, they’re bigger, they’re stronger, they can shoot better, they can pass better,” Wohlwend said last year. “They can do everything better.”By the time he was done, you were half expecting Wohlwend to say Team Canada is smarter and better looking than Switzerland, too. It was an all-time clip in World Junior annals, a refreshing departure from the typical coach clichés.Some viewed Wohlwend’s spiel as some sort of reverse psychology for his team. He was also panned for his defeatist attitude. Nonetheless, he was proved correct as Canada walloped Wohlwend’s squad 8-2 on the way to the semi-final.Team Canada has never lost to Switzerland (22-0-0) at the World Juniors, but Wohlwend is singing a different tune this year. He says it will closer. Switzerland had the youngest team in the tournament last year. They returned eight players from a team whose only goal was to avoid relegation.“For sure, we can be more competitive,” Wohlwend said. “Last year, we had 14 underagers. In this age group, in 12 months, [the difference] is huge. You can grow [physically], you can grow tactically, you can have way bigger roles than they had last year. They play men’s hockey [now].”If the pre-tournament serves any indication, Wohlwend may well be right. This won’t be a repeat of Wednesday night’s 14-0 romp over Denmark.Canada topped Switzerland by a 5-3 margin on Dec. 19 in Victoria, B.C. on a night in which goaltender Mikey DiPietro allowed three goals on 17 shots.Team Canada coach Tim Hunter said after the Boxing Day opener that DiPietro “is our guy and he’s going to carry the load,” but Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott will start against the Swiss.Switzerland fell to the Czech Republic, 2-1, in overtime in their opener on Wednesday. Team Canada knows Switzerland will be a much tougher test.“Last night was an anomaly in this tournament,” Hunter said.“We know what happened last game,” Canada captain Maxime Comtois said Thursday morning. “They played well against the Czechs. They’re a hard-working team. Last night is behind us now. We have to focus on tonight’s game.”Comtois said Canada can’t let one game slip. They know a near-perfect preliminary round is key to securing the best road to gold, considering the second seed from Group A would likely produce a difficult quarterfinal matchup against one of the United States, Sweden or Finland.“We have to be on top of our game,” Comtois said.The key for Switzerland will be slowing down Canada’s top line, Wohlwend said. Comtois, Cody Glass and Owen Tippett torched Switzerland for four goals in pre-tournament action. Comtois became just the fifth Canadian to score four goals by himself against Denmark on Boxing Day.“They have an awesome team, an exceptionally good top line,” Wohlwend said. “Exceptional players make exceptional plays and that’s why they’re so good. They are supposed to make the difference. We have to hope that all our four lines can produce something. Canada is always unbelievable, unbelievable talent.”Wohlwend admitted that Switzerland still doesn’t have the high-end talent to match Canada, saying the Canadians have “five or six” players like Nico Hischier, who the Swiss featured two years ago.But they can still dream of an upset. Wohlwend said it will take an “almost perfect game,” but he’s saying they have a shot.“We’ll just go into the game, we’ll battle as hard as possible, hope that our goalie will keep us in the game as long as possible,” Wohlwend said. “Let’s see how we play against them.”Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli