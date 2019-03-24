SILKEBORG, Denmark — Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-7 on Sunday to win gold at the world women's curling championship.

Swiss fourth Alina Paetz hit a draw to the button in the extra end for the victory at the Silkeborg Sportscenter.

It's the fifth world women's title for Switzerland since 2012.

South Korea's Minji Kim defeated Japan's Seina Nakajima 7-5 earlier in the day to take the bronze.

Kim scored three points in the 10th end to give South Korea its first podium appearance at this event.

"We've been in many competitions so far but to get a medal in this competition, together with my team and our coach, is amazing," she said. "I can't express how happy I am."

Canada's Chelsea Carey did not make the six-team playoffs.