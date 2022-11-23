Switzerland vs. Cameroon: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Switzerland takes on Cameroon to open their tournaments.

Switzerland will be making their 12th appearance at the World Cup and their fifth in a row, which is their longest streak in its history.

La Nati, ranked 15th in the world, will be led by 30-year-old midfielder Granit Xhaka who has three goals and three assists with Arsenal of the Premier League this season.

Cameroon will be making their eighth World Cup appearance, which is the most of any African country.

Ranked 43rd in the world, Cameroon is led by 27-year-old midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who has not played in any of Cameroon's friendlies in September in order to keep him fresh for the tournament. He has two goals and three assists in 13 matches for Napoli of Serie A this season.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Cameroon

When: Thursday, Nov. 24

Pregame Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET/ 1:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 4:45 a.m. ET/ 1:45 a.m. PT

