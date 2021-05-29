T.J. Brodie tied the game late in third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs forced overtime for a second straight game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli put the Canadiens ahead 2-0 at the 6:43 mark of the third period on a 5-on-3 power play. Following an unsuccessful coach’s challenge on the game’s opening goal earlier in the period from Corey Perry, Mitch Marner put the puck over the glass, creating the two-man advantage.

Toffoli took a pass from Nick Suzuki and put it past Campbell for his first of the series. The goal was Suzuki’s first in nine games, his longest drought of the season.

Jason Spezza brought the Leafs to within one goal at 11:35 of the third period, firing a puck that deflected off defenceman Jeff Petry’s stick and over the shoulder of Carey Price.

Brodie tied the game with under four minutes remaining in regulation.

The Canadiens finally broke the scoreless tie at 5:26 of the third period on their second power play of the game. Following a Cole Caufield one timer, a mad scramble ensued in front of the net, allowing Perry to put home the loose puck for the 1-0 lead.