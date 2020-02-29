CLEVELAND — T.J. Warren scored 30 points, Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-104 on Saturday night.

Warren had three baskets down the stretch while Brogdon's jumper gave Indiana a 96-95 lead with 6:41 remaining. Center Myles Turner's 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a minute to play sealed it.

Brogdon scored 22 points. Domantas Sabonis had his 46th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds and also had nine assists. .Victor Oladipo, a game-time decision with a sore ankle, scored 19 points.

Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 11 times in the first half and again at 86 going into the fourth quarter. Warren and Brogdon keyed Indiana's surge to a 108-101 lead. Love's 3-pointer with 2:07 left cut it to 108-104, but Cleveland didn't score again.

The Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference have won five of six since a season-high six-game losing streak. Indiana trails Phildaelphia by a game for fourth place.

Cleveland is 3-3 since J.B. Bickerstaff took over as coach when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break. The Cavaliers won the final game Beilein coached.

Oladipo played despite twisting his left ankle in Thursday's win over Portland and feeling soreness before the game. He missed the first 47 games while coming back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee last season.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana began a five-game trip that takes a circuitous route to Cleveland, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas. Indiana hosts Boston on March 10. ... Coach Nate McMillan said he expects G Aaron Holiday and G Justin Holiday to receive more time at shooting guard following the loss of Jeremy Lamb to a season-ending left knee injury.

Cavaljers: G Collin Sexton scored 16 points. ... C Tristan Thompson was out because of a bruised left knee. ... Cleveland opened a five-game homestand that also features Utah, Boston, Denver and San Antonio.

TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM

Oladipo, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, took a charge in the third quarter when the 6-11, 279-pound Drummond drove into the lane after getting a steal at midcourt. Oladipo established position in the lane with Drummond coming at him and the collision sent both players to the floor.

TD PASSES

Love and Drummond exchanged long passes for easy baskets in the third quarter. Drummond hit Love for a layup before the two traded places on Cleveland's next possession. The Pacers called timeout while Love and Drummond celebrated at midcourt.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host Utah on Monday night.