The Canadian women’s soccer team is returning to the World Cup.

Canada defeated Panama 7-0 in its semi-final match on Sunday at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Christine Sinclair recorded a brace, and now has 177 international goals, moving her seven back of tying American Abby Wambach’s all-time record. Adriana Leon added two more goals, with Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie and Rebecca Quinn also scoring for the Canadians.

The win secures Canada, ranked fifth in the world, a spot in next year’s Women’s World Cup in France. This will be the seventh straight World Cup appearance for the Canadians, who haven’t failed to qualify for the world stage since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Panama did not start some of its key players, including captain Natalia Mills, and breakout star Yenith Bailey. The 17-year-old goalkeeper was one of the main reasons Panama was able to upset Mexico in the group stage and earn a spot in the semi-finals. The Panamanians, ranked 66th in the world, will still have a chance to qualify for their first-ever World Cup in the third-place match.

Canada will now play either the United States or Jamaica in the final on Wednesday.

FIRST HALF FRUSTRATIONS

Before Sinclair’s goal, it wasn’t the strongest first half for Canada. Despite retaining almost 70 per cent of possession and outshooting the Panamanians 9-1, Canada was unable to crack the Central American backline. It was reminiscent of Canada’s first game against Jamaica, where the team dominated possession but was largely unable to capitalize.

It led to several moments of visible frustration for the Canadian players. After a missed connection with Allysha Chapman, Quinn appeared to be upset with her fellow defender. Earlier on, centreback Kadeisha Buchanan, returning to the pitch after resting the previous two games, got tangled up with Lineth Cedeno. Buchanan then got in the face of the Panamanian forward before the referee diffused the situation.

Fortunately, the captain came through in the 44th minute. Beckie made a great move around her defender down the left wing and sent a cross to the back post. Sinclair timed her run perfectly and headed it emphatically into the back of the net.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

That late goal sparked an entirely different Canadian squad in the second half. In the 47th minute, Fleming doubled the lead off a beautiful cross from Diana Matheson, who made her 200th appearance for the national team. It was the seventh career international goal for the 20-year-old Fleming.

Two minutes later, Sinclair added her second of the game on another header, with Nichelle Prince picking up the assist. Sinclair now has four goals in her last three games after being held off the scoresheet against Jamaica.

Then in the 58th minute, Fleming threaded a beautiful ball to a streaking Beckie. She did the rest, driving to the net and beating goalkeeper Farissa Cordoba. The 24-year-old Beckie now has 24 goals in 47 appearances for the national team.

CANADA’S FORWARD DEPTH

Head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller may have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to which players to start up front for the final on Wednesday. On Sunday, Heiner-Møller started Matheson at forward alongside Sinclair and Beckie. At the start of the second half, Prince entered the game, with Matheson sliding back to the midfield. Prince made an immediate impact, assisting on Sinclair’s goal and injecting some much-needed pace into Canada’s attack.

Leon came into the game in the 68th minute, replacing Sinclair. The 26-year-old wasted little time getting on the scoresheet, burying a cross from Prince in the 76th minute. Two minutes later, the two connected again, with Leon finishing with a beautiful volley for her tournament-leading sixth goal.

Leon now has 14 career goals, with six of those coming in her last two games. Her confidence has clearly been growing throughout the tournament, as she has been relentless in her attack. Leon has been a starter sporadically throughout her career (26 of her 53 appearances have come with her in the starting 11), but she is certainly making a case for herself.

QUINN-TESSENTIAL

​Quinn was on TSN’s list of Top 5 Players to Watch during the World Cup qualifiers, and she netted her second of the tournament in the 63rd minute. Off a free kick from Beckie, Cordoba couldn’t handle the ball cleanly and Quinn found the rebound for her fifth career international goal.

The 23-year-old is one of only two players to start all four games for Canada (alongside Ashley Lawrence). In fact, Quinn has appeared in all but one of Canada’s 11 games this year, starting in nine of them.

Her versatility has been on display during the tournament, as she has played as a holding midfielder (filling in for injured Desiree Scott), as well as at centreback. She has scored both of her goals during qualifiers as a defender. ​