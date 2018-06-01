TORONTO — In the days leading up to the draft, 30 scouting departments across baseball will spend time monitoring the internet, mining various pieces of information in an effort to answer one question ahead of Monday’s 2018 MLB Draft: Who’s going where

Industry mock drafts, scouts and execs’ appearances at games, on-the-record interviews, sourced information – it’s all part of the puzzle.

Holding the No. 12 pick in Monday’s first round, the Blue Jays have been connected to a wide array of players.

They’ve been seen scouting both the prep and college ranks, and while the recent history and trends say a college arm might be the pick, there are strong indications the Jays are honing in on upside-ridden high schoolers.

Here are 13 names the Jays have been loosely attached to:

LHP Matthew Liberatore, Mountain Ride High School (Arizona)

FanGraphs prospect analysts Kiley McDaniel and Eric Longenhagen believe the Jays are going the prep route, and this 6-foot-5 lefty is viewed by some as the best high school pitcher in the class. It’s highly unlikely he makes it to No. 12.

OF Jarred Kelenic, Waukesha West High School (Wisconsin)

Mentioned as a possibility by FanGraphs, MLB.com's Jim Callis doubled down and tagged Kelenic as the Jays’ selection. Callis calls the lefty centre fielder the “best high school hitter available.” He has a commitment to Louisville.

RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights High School (Texas)

ESPN’s Keith Law has the Jays taking this 6-foot-5, 230-pounder out of the Texas high school ranks. The right-hander’s velocity jumped this spring – he was as high as 98 mph after sitting in the low-90s last year – sending him flying up draft boards.

OF Travis Swaggerty, South Alabama

McDaniel loves Swaggerty, leading FanGraphs to place him as the fourth-best talent in the entire draft. They, along with Law, believe the Jays are the absolute floor for the athletic, 5-foot-11, 180-pound outfielder, but he’s likely to come off the board before the Jays get a chance to call his name.

OF Connor Scott, Plant High School (Florida)

McDaniel and Longenhagen mentioned the Jays were the first team to take a long look at Scott, a lanky, lefty-swinging outfielder who has a commitment to powerhouse University of Florida in his back pocket. Christian Yelich is the comparison being thrown around.

3B Nolan Gorman, O’Connor High School (Arizona)

Callis believes Gorman is the “best power hitter in the draft,” and he could go as high as No. 8 to the Atlanta Braves, or he could slide into the teens. With that power comes a propensity to strike out.

LHP Shane McClanahan, South Florida

A southpaw who can throw 100 mph and has a developing changeup is going to interest an awful lot of teams, but McClanahan had problems with command recently. The Jays have taken a college pitcher in the first round in each of the last four drafts.

RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson

While the Jays have been scouting high schoolers hard, many still expect them to take a college arm, as they’ve done in the past. Gilbert was viewed as a potential top-five pick before his velocity dropped in the spring.

LHP Ryan Rolison, Mississippi

Another college arm linked to the Jays, Rolison struggled with his command a bit this spring, but the 6-foot-2 southpaw has great stuff and there’s room for improvement as a pro.

OF Jordyn Adams, Green Hope High School (North Carolina)

An electric athlete, the worry with Adams is that he’s committed to play football at North Carolina and could have a pro future as a wide receiver if he develops. He’s going to command a big bonus, which will scare a lot of teams away.

SS/2B Xavier Edwards, North Broward Prep High School (Florida)

A sum-of-his-parts prospect who does a little bit of everything and shows elite speed, middle infielders are always in high demand. He’s a switch hitter with a commitment to Vanderbilt, but some don’t see him as a shortstop. He could be an interesting option for the Jays at pick No. 52.

RHP Kumar Rocker, North Oconee High School (Georgia)

A huge, 6-foot-5, 250-pound right-hander, Rocker can light up radar guns, but most view him as a second rounder thanks to his commitment to Vanderbilt. He’s the son of former NFL defensive lineman Tracy Rocker.

C/3B Noah Naylor, St. Joan of Arc High School (Ontario)

The allure of drafting a local product is obvious. Most believe the Mississauga native would be a bit of a reach at No. 12, but it’s likely he hears his name called at some point in the first round. There are evaluators who think he can catch, but most believe he’ll end up at the hot corner or even second base.​