NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Maurice is not the rah-rah speech coach, not today, not before Game 7. That's not his style.

Seventh heaven is often more like cliché heaven – everyone involved uses the same nuggets and phrases over and over again.

“There’s no big speech or departure from our game,” Maurice said Wednesday. “The game brings out its own emotion. I haven’t been saving it, if that makes any sense. We’re not looking for that.”

In the other locker room, the Nashville Predators will hear from one of the premier pre-game orators in hockey: Peter Laviolette, a man who is revered for his motivational skills.

Here is a peek inside the Predators’ dressing room before Game 7, in the words of the players themselves:

Ryan Ellis: “There are times that he gives us the speech, like the one that we’re about to get in here tonight, and you want to run through a wall for him.”

Scott Hartnell: “It’s his passion, the way he speaks, it’s unlike any coach I’ve ever had. He’s very engaging. He gets the best out of everyone.”

Harry Zolnierczyk: “I wish you could sit in one meeting just to see.”

Hartnell: “It’s intense.”

Ryan Hartman: “We’ll do a video now [in the morning] and he’ll say something. You think about it all afternoon.”

Ellis: “I remember the first game when he first came here. We were here for our morning skate and that morning meeting was probably the most fired up that anyone had been in their professional career. We still had nine hours to go before the game. But that’s the thing, he presents another thing right before the game and it’s so inspiring. It works for us.”

Hartnell: “There is always a theme. No further comment. I can’t give it away.”

There are many Laviolette trademark buzzwords. Last year, on the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, the message was to play like, “a dog on a bone.” That’s why there was a cartoon bulldog painted onto the wall of the Preds’ dressing room with a name tag that said “Stanley.”

This year there’s a wolf on the board and the word is: UNASSAILABLE in capital letters.

The Predators have worn shirts that say May We All – the name of a country hit from Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw.

“May we all,” the song goes, “do a little bit better than the first time, learn a little something from the worst time, get a little bit stronger from the hurt time.”

Zolnierczyk: “Even within that theme, I’m telling you, there are so many things going on in there. There are props sometimes. It’s something fresh. Nothing is off limits. It’s just his style. It’s never the same. There’s always something involved to deliver the message. I’ve never played for a coach that’s done it the way he’s done it.”

Zolnierczyk has played for eight former NHL head coaches in his pro career and went five seasons between stints playing under Laviolette.

Zolnierczyk: “Best motivator. By far. No one is close. Everything is so tactical now, everything is so structured. Everyone goes through systems, but he is the one guy that gets through to you. He brings some life around, some energy, something fun, that guys feel like they’re putting something on the line when you play for him.”

Hartnell: “He’s giving us his heart and you want to play hard for a guy like that.”

Hartnell played for Laviolette in a second-round Game 7 in 2010, when their Flyers became just the third team in the history of professional sports to erase a 3-0 series deficit and advance against Boston. The Flyers were trailing 3-0 in that Game 7, too.

Hartnell: “I think back to Boston, I wish I could remember the pre-game speech. But it was the timeout. He took his gum out; he’s spitting and foaming at the mouth. He said: ‘One goal. All we need is one goal.’ James van Riemsdyk scored a couple minutes later. The rest is history.”

Laviolette is 5-2 all-time in Game 7s, including the 2006 Stanley Cup clincher in Carolina versus Edmonton.

Hartman: “The way he motivates is unlike anything I’ve seen at any level, including youth hockey. I couldn't explain how he does it; it's the way he does it. He makes guys accountable. He knows how to push you in your own way.”

Hartnell: “He doesn’t call guys out, but whether it’s something funny that happens outside of hockey or something that happened in this series, he builds on that. I don’t know where he comes up with this stuff, whether he lies in bed at night thinking about what he’s going to do and how he’s going to say it.”

Zolnierczyk: “Whatever the point he’s trying to get across, he does it in a unique way. It’s personal, relating a speech in a fun way to someone’s personal life or something that’s happened to them. He’ll do it in front of everyone, but it’s never a negative thing. Guys love it. People rally around that.”

Ellis: “It gets you going for sure.”

Zolnierczyk: “He doesn’t have an off-day. I feel like he’s constantly working at it. He probably shuts it down in the off-season, but I don’t know that he has an off button. The season ends and you think he’s working toward whatever that next theme is.”

The Preds’ anthem, May We All, closes with a message of “May we all keep hoping the best one is the last the one.”

That is what both the Predators and Jets are hoping for in Game 7.

Hartnell: “This is what it’s all about. On a night you think not much needs to be said to get us going, I’m sure he’ll having something up his sleeve to fire the boys up.”

