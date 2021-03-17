Galchenyuk appears close to making Maple Leafs debut The veteran winger skated on Toronto’s second line with John Tavares and William Nylander on Wednesday, while Wayne Simmonds took part in his first full practice since suffering a wrist injury.

TORONTO — Alex Galchenyuk isn’t looking for guarantees from the Maple Leafs on when he might finally step into the lineup. But if Wednesday’s practice was any indication, the veteran winger is close to his Toronto debut.

Toronto recalled Galchenyuk from the AHL Marlies just before Wednesday's session began, and coach Sheldon Keefe slotted him directly on to the Leafs’ second line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Galchenyuk has been primarily in the American Hockey League since Toronto acquired him via trade with Carolina on Feb. 15, and the promotion was a testament to his hard work.

“He's been very humble going down, [especially] for a guy that's never played in the AHL,” Keefe said to reporters on a post-practice Zoom call. “The staff down there, they can't say enough good things about how he's handled himself and put the work in and how he's engaged with all the other players. We’re thrilled to have him, and thrilled with how he's conducted himself. The organization has put a lot of time and effort into him, and he's received it very well.”

Keefe noted players don't always take well to minor-league stints, but Galchenyuk seemed to relish the reset.

In recent years, the 27-year-old has been through a host of ups and downs. Drafted in the first round, third overall, by Montreal in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Galchenyuk enjoyed six productive seasons with the Canadiens before being traded to Arizona in June 2018. One year later, he was moved to Pittsburgh, and in Feb. 2020 was traded to Minnesota.

Galchenyuk signed as a free agent with Ottawa in Oct. 2020, only to be traded once again on Feb. 13 to Carolina. The Hurricanes subsequently placed Galchenyuk on waivers, then orchestrated a trade that sent him to Toronto for Yegor Korshkov and David Warsofsky after he cleared.

Despite Galchenyuk having 557 NHL games under his belt, with 136 goals and 321 points to his credit, the Leafs didn’t rush him into service. He was first assigned to work with their skill coaches, including skating consultant Barb Underhill, before beginning a six-game stint with the Marlies.

Galchenyuk shone there on the team’s top line with Nic Petan and Alex Barabanov, recording two goals and eight points before Wednesday’s recall.

“I'm happy that I kept progressing with each game,” Galchenyuk said of his AHL play. "It keeps getting better and better. I played a lot of ice time, played in a lot of different situations, and I haven't done that in a year or so. To go down there and find my game and to bring it here, that was huge for me.”

It could also be big for Toronto’s forward depth, which took a hit on Wednesday when Jimmy Vesey was claimed off waivers by Vancouver.

The Leafs were looking for some cap and roster flexibility when they put Vesey on the wire, and according to CapFriendly have now freed up approximately $333,519 in space ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

General manager Kyle Dubas spoke with media on Tuesday, making it clear that Toronto is ready to deal, with “most of the conversations focused on [acquiring] forwards right now.”

Before any moves get made, it would make sense for the Leafs to take a look at what they potentially have in Galchenyuk, who is playing on a one-year, $1.05 million contract.

Already the club has gone out of its way to make Galchenyuk feel part of the team.

“I'm really comfortable here in Toronto and with the organization,” he said. “The time they're putting in to work on me and get my game back where it needs to be, it's amazing. I really appreciate it and I'm just going keep sticking to it and do my best.”

As Galchenyuk eyes his opportunity in the Leafs’ lineup come Friday or Saturday against Calgary, Wayne Simmonds is nearing a return from injury. It’s been nearly six weeks since the winger broke his wrist against Vancouver on Feb. 6, and Wednesday was Simmonds’ first practice since the injury.

Keefe had Simmonds slotted on the fourth line with Pierre Engvall and Jason Spezza, but the jury is still out on his weekend availability.

“I think when you come back from a wrist injury, you want to be cognizant that you can make every single movement that's required,” Simmonds said. “[If you] jump into it too quickly you're going to leave the team short-handed with a guy who's not necessarily being used the way he should be used. Making sure I can handle my own area [is key], whether that's shooting or playing pucks on the wall with confidence. If they allow me to go, maybe I'll be able to go but for now we're just playing it by ear.”

Simmonds had been steadily building momentum prior to getting hurt, recording five goals in six games (including two on the night on his injury). Through the Leafs’ first six games of the season, Simmonds had zero points.

His return could also be a boost for Toronto’s lagging power play. Since Simmonds has been out, the Leafs are 11th overall with the extra man (22.9 per cent), compared to second overall (38.5 per) in the 12 games when he was dressed. In a net-front role, Simmonds has added three goals this season on the power play.

“I felt like I was starting to get into a little bit of a groove there,” Simmonds said. “It’s hockey; sometimes people get hurt, so that was unfortunate. But I think the boys have done a pretty good job of being lively. I’ve tried to get in with the boys as much as I possibly could over the last four or five weeks here and mix it up, just to keep my sanity [too], and try to add a little bit to the group as well.”

Toronto has another day of practice scheduled for Thursday before Keefe has to make any decisions for Friday’s game. In addition to seeing how Simmonds’ wrist is feeling, the status of goaltender Jack Campbell will also have an impact on the Leafs’ roster plans.

Campbell originally injured his leg in a start on Jan. 24, and then re-aggravated the issue in his first game back on Feb. 27. The netminder hasn’t suited up since due to the nagging nature of the problem, but there’s a possibility he’ll be ready to play in the second half of the Leafs’ back-to-back on Saturday.

Getting any injured bodies back would be a boost for Toronto. The Leafs entered this four-day break from game action on a two-game losing streak, and are 1-5-0 in their past six.

Keefe gave his group Monday and Tuesday off to rest, and let them know now is the time to work.

“I'm certainly hopeful that [the down time is] going to do a great deal to reset the group,” Keefe said. "The expectation is whatever it might have been that has caused us to dip a little bit here – whether it's fatigue, execution, habits, mental mistakes, whatever it is – between the practice time, and the rest, our perspective is that those things should be fixed, and we should be back to playing at our best.”