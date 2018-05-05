Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Viktor Arvidsson had no idea his trademark “jump screen” in front of the net would become a Stanley Cup Playoffs phenomenon.

Really, it all began because he was tired of getting hit with slap shots from the cannons that are P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis on the Nashville Predators’ power play.

Might as well jump, as Van Halen said - that song coincidentally enough a staple at the old Winnipeg Arena.

Sometime last season, Arvidsson said he figured out if he timed his leap well enough, he could both avoid a bruise and bruise the opponent on the scoreboard with an effective screen.

“Fortunately, they haven’t hit me in a while,” Arvidsson said Saturday. “That means they’re going where they should.”

They’ve been hitting the back of the net with regularity, thanks in part to Arvidsson. Three games in a row, the Nashville Predators have scored at least one goal while the pesky Swede leaped in front of Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Arvidsson’s jump has become Nashville’s not-so-secret weapon.

“I’m glad someone is acknowledging him and giving him credit, he has done it all year,” linemate Ryan Johansen said. “He is tremendous at his job. It’s not an easy job to do when someone like ‘Buff’ [Dustin Byfuglien] is back there. He has [earned] a tremendous amount of respect … putting himself on the line every shift.”

Arvidsson, 25, has one goal and two assists in the first four games of this second round series against the Jets, which is knotted at two games apiece.

He has only officially earned an assist on the scoresheet on one of those three jump screens. But the 31-goal scorer in his second full NHL season has been most dangerous as a net-front presence this series.

“He’s a fearless player,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “Not everybody goes to that hard area, especially on the power play, when guys are shooting pucks 100 miles an hour … To deal with the physicality that comes with it, he does an unbelievable job. He’s as courageous as it gets as a player … It’s in his DNA, I think.”​

It literally is in Arvidsson’s DNA. The 5-foot-9 winger is from the tiny village of Kusmark, Sweden, where his father is a potato farmer. There are no short days on the Arvidsson family farm, you have to work hard to pick them all.

“I never really played the front of the net much in my career,” Arvidsson said of his arrival in Nashville. “I’m just trying to fight for position in front. They’re big and strong and I’m just trying to find my way in there. It’s my job to screen the goalie. We shoot a lot on the power play.”

The Predators don’t just shoot a lot. They shoot a lot of slap shots. Subban, Ellis, and Roman Josi each rank in the Top 10 in the NHL in average slap shots taken over the past two seasons.

Each defenceman scored at least seven slap shot goals this season, with Subban leading the way with nine. Only Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos and Matt Dumba had more.

“They have the ability to have their head up while they’re shooting to find their spot and find the winger who is trying to block the shot,” Arvidsson explained. “That’s a huge part of it. They’re really good at it, they can place the puck where they want.

“They’ve been good shots. P.K. keeps it close to the ice. I just try and jump to get his eyes.”

Hellebuyck doesn’t speak to the media on game days, but Jets backup Steve Mason said Arvidsson makes it difficult.

“He’s taking the last bit of eyes that you have,” Mason said. “You have your line of sight and then he changes the elevation he’s at and takes that vision away, it definitely throws off your timing and tracking.”

Arvidsson occasionally throws in a wrinkle, jumping and spinning at the same time - almost like a helicopter - to land and be in front in position for a rebound. Sometimes he simply skates through the goalie’s vision to the other side. He knows he isn’t faster than the puck, so the key is to time it right.

“I try to do it every time,” Arvidsson said. “Right now, it’s been going good for us.”

