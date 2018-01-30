Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – It’s a question that’s followed the Maple Leafs since training camp: Just how good can this team be?

Now well into the regular season’s second half, and with the inevitable trade rumours beginning to swirl around the league ahead of next month’s deadline, the Leafs are eager to answer that query.

“To me, we have enough in the room to become a better hockey club and that’s what we’re working towards,” said head coach Mike Babcock on Tuesday. “I think our guys have bought in, they want that. If you learn to play right, you might have to cancel a couple camping trips in the spring and you could actually go a little bit later [in the playoffs].”

Competing in the weak Atlantic Division, the Leafs are all but guaranteed a postseason berth come April. Whether that's encouraged complacency at times is a charge repeatedly denied within the Leafs’ room, but it still took a mediocre stretch through mid-December and early January for Babcock to change his lineup last week.

He started by switching up his checking line to include Mitch Marner alongside Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri, kicked Leo Komarov to the fourth line, and bumped Matt Martin into the press box in favour of Kasperi Kapanen.

The early returns of those moves were wins on back-to-back nights against Chicago and Dallas before the All-Star Break, just the second time in a month Toronto had secured victories in consecutive games.

On Tuesday, Babcock kept tinkering. With defenceman Nikita Zaitsev recovered from a broken foot and potentially set to return on Wednesday against the New York Islanders, Babcock took Roman Polak out of the top six blueliners at practice for the first time since Nov. 25.

Babcock has repeatedly shut down criticisms about Martin and Polak being regulars, and while he might prefer to keep them in, it’s hard to argue with the Leafs’ most recent results.

“The lines are fine, but I liked the work ethic. I liked the speed of the team [on that back-to-back]. I liked the way we got after it instead of standing around watching it,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about it here – each year you have to find a way to play for your group to be successful. I think we know how we’re supposed to play. Now we’ve got to do it and we’ve got to do it every day.”

While the Leafs are hunting for consistency as a team, Kapanen is looking for some individually. Now on the eighth recall of his career, the 21-year-old has become accustomed to yo-yoing between the AHL and NHL, but this time around there may be a more permanent opportunity to take hold of if the Leafs keep winning.

Rather than Kapanen being brought up as an injury replacement, he’s back because Babcock saw a clear need for Toronto to get quicker, sacrificing Martin’s toughness for more skill.

While he hasn’t tallied a point in his last three games with the Leafs, Kapanen is seeing time on the second penalty-kill unit and playing more than 10 minutes a game. Following a brief stint back with the Marlies over the break, Kapanen would be perfectly happy for the one game he played in to be the last of his AHL career.

“Let’s hope so. Obviously I want to be here full time, so let’s hope it was the last,” he said. “But I can’t control what happens; all I can control is how I play. If they want me to keep playing, that’s a good thing. In every aspect, I think I’m more of a complete player. I’ve gotten bigger and stronger. I’m a more mature player.”

With his new assignment on Toronto's shutdown line, Marner is also navigating a maturation period. His addition has already produced positive offensive gains for the unit, with him and Kadri scoring at even strength against the Blackhawks and Stars, respectively.

More importantly, playing on the line is offering Marner the opportunity to grow his 200-foot game.

“[Mitch] understands that when you’re on the matchup line, you have to be a little more responsible and there are times to play offence and there is time to play defence. He’s really been great at recognizing that,” said Kadri. “We’ll watch clips together and talk a lot. It’s important to have that open communication with your linemates and it’s only going to make you better.”

For a time, Leaf players admitted to feeling frustrated and baffled by their inability to string wins together. A few key changes seem to have re-energized the group, not to mention the confidence that comes from winning. It's from this point Babcock wants his team to keep building towards their best ­– whatever that looks like.

“Our team is going in the right direction. It never happens as fast as people want, yet we’ve improved quickly,” said Babcock. “I think you can have pride in what we’re doing, but we’re also cognizant of the fact that we have a long way to go. But you’re also allowed to push the envelope and get better faster than you’re supposed to and become a deeper team. That’s the process we’re in right now.”