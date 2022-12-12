Bassitt fortifies Blue Jays rotation, but what's next? After securing the services of veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt, where the Blue Jays go from here is likely in one of two fairly obvious directions. As Scott Mitchell writes, the bullpen needs both depth and, ideally, another high-velocity, high-K arm at the back end alongside Jordan Romano.

TORONTO — For the fourth straight winter, the Toronto Blue Jays have made a sizeable free-agent investment.

While it may not be in the same realm as the mega deals struck last week when the Major League Baseball off-season finally started churning, but agreeing to a deal, per sources, with veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt for a reported three years and $63 million on Monday is a strong effort to adhere to that old adage that pitching wins championships.

Heading into his age-34 season, Bassitt falls in line behind Cy Young nominee Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios, who’s hoping to bounce back from a career-worst 5.23 ERA.

Similar to the right-hander he’s likely replacing in free agent Ross Stripling, the name of Bassitt’s game is getting consistent results by mixing and matching his six pitches while hovering in the 92-94 mph range.

It’s not the sexy power pitcher profile you truly want for $21 million a year, but there’s no arguing with Bassitt’s 3.31 ERA over the last four seasons.

Even though win-loss record matters little these days, Bassitt’s 27-13 record over the past two seasons shows an ability to consistently get fairly deep into ballgames.

Of Bassitt’s 30 turns last year for the New York Mets, he completed at least six innings in 23 of them and finished with a career-high 181.2 innings on his resume.

The Blue Jays will absolutely take another 3.42 ERA and a 3.0-ish WAR season from Bassitt in 2023.

With a qualifying offer from the Mets attached, the Jays will surrender their second-highest draft pick in 2023 as well as $500,000 in international bonus pool money to sign Bassitt.

At this point, GM Ross Atkins’ heavy lifting in the rotation is likely done, but finding some competent depth to compete with the likes of Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White will be important.

Where the Jays go from here is likely in one of two fairly obvious directions.

The bullpen needs both depth and, ideally, another high-velocity, high-K arm at the back end alongside Jordan Romano.

That’s an area that’s going to be addressed in a few ways before February.

On the position player side, after adding the yet-to-be-officially-signed Kevin Kiermaier to the outfield mix, a potent left-handed bat is still on the shopping list, and that’s very likely a corner outfielder to mix and match with the right-handed hitting Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

But there’s still a whole lot of off-season to go, and there’s the potential for creativity, especially on the trade market.

It’s truly anybody’s guess which catcher the Jays will end up dealing from their bevy of backstops, but now that Willson Contreras and Christian Vazquez are both off the free-agent market and Sean Murphy has been shipped to the Atlanta Braves, it’s a catbird seat for Atkins & Co. with numerous teams still looking for catching help.

In an off-season full of slow-moving dominoes, it could be the next one to fall.