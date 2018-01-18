We’re still dealing with sub-zero temperatures and Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins hasn’t finished his off-season work, but pitchers and catchers are on the horizon in only 27 days.

Back when the MLB off-season started some two-and-a-half months ago, I penned a list of the top free agents available.

In December, that list ran 50 deep.

As we sit here today, only seven players in the top 20 on that list have signed, leaving us wobbling towards the end of a weird off-season with difference-makers still sitting on the market and potential bargains abound.

Many of the top names still aren’t realistic targets for Atkins and the Jays, but outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Carlos Gonzalez remain unsigned, as does a large group of rotation options that includes Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.

With about $15 million left to spend to get the payroll back into the $165-million range to start the 2018 season, Atkins could be staring at previously unforeseen ways to improve his club in the final weeks leading into spring training thanks to the stagnant market.

Whether that ends up manifesting itself in another outfielder, a starting pitcher, or both likely depends on where the market goes from here. Good luck predicting that.

Will it bounce back or will players – and card-holding agent Scott Boras, who reps a handful of the top clients still staring at unemployment – start to scramble and take whatever is on the table in mid-February?

In the meantime, the Jays have made a handful of what many would call underwhelming improvements this winter, giving the roster a bit of a different look.

Understanding the fact Atkins will still likely add to this mix, here’s an early look at what the Blue Jays lineups could look like in a couple of months, assuming everyone is healthy to start the season, which is the current expectation:

VERSUS RIGHT-HANDERS (2017 slash lines vs. RHP)

LF Curtis Granderson, L (.214/.337/.470)

2B Yangervis Solarte, S (.272/.330/.464)

3B Josh Donaldson, R (.270/.386/.530)

1B Justin Smoak, S (.252/.338/.518)

RF Teoscar Hernandez, R (.290/.353/.661)

SS Troy Tulowitzki, R (.278/.330/.420)

DH Kendrys Morales, S (.216/.280/.400)

C Russell Martin, R (.240/.354/.417)

CF Kevin Pillar, R (.230/.274/.354)

Granderson’s pop against righties could be useful out of the leadoff spot, where he’s hit 152 home runs in his career. He slashed .202/.274/.394 against lefties last year, so you won’t see the veteran much when a lefty is on the hill.

Solarte, a switch hitter, is stronger from the left side of the batter’s box, showing more power with 46 homers in his career.

Donaldson and Smoak make up the heart of the order and are everyday players, but Morales’ struggles last year could mean he loses DH at-bats against righties to Devon Travis, Steve Pearce, or Hernandez, depending on how the roster takes shape.

There’s no other choice but to hand the majority of the at-bats to Tulowitzki and Martin, hoping they rebound from subpar 2017 seasons.

The presence of Solarte and a healthy Travis up the middle would allow manager John Gibbons to mix and match and give Tulowitzki some extra rest.

If everyone’s healthy, trade acquisition Aledmys Diaz, who has options remaining, starts the season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Pillar is a perfect platoon candidate due to his struggles with the breaking ball, but his defence, as well as the lack of other centre field options until Anthony Alford arrives for good, keeps him in the lineup.

Hernandez shows tremendous power against righties, but the expectation is the Jays will add another outfield bat, which would likely affect him the most.

At this point, however, the 25-year-old is positioned for a whole lot of at-bats and the right field job would be his to lose heading into spring training.

VERSUS LEFT-HANDERS (2017 slash lines vs. LHP)

2B Devon Travis, R (.323/.400/.613)

3B Josh Donaldson, R (.271/.380/.671)

1B Justin Smoak, S (.331/.413/.565)

DH Kendrys Morales, S (.362/.401/.598)

SS Troy Tulowitzki, R (.169/.217/.262)

LF Steve Pearce, R (.207/.293/.437)

C Russell Martin, R (.154/.304/.277)

RF Teoscar Hernandez, R (.192/.185/.462)|

CF Kevin Pillar, R (.336/.381/.559)

Last year, the Jays’ production against southpaws fell off a cliff, and there’s really no clear reason for their struggles as a team.

Some players still enjoyed good years against lefties, but others such as Pearce, Tulowitzki and Martin spent the season flailing away.

Pearce, brought in to hit lefties, didn’t come close to matching his career slash line of .262/.345/.492 and actually hit better against right-handers.

Tulowitzki’s season was a mess in every way, but no one could have predicted his ugly numbers against lefties after crushing them to the tune of .307/.389/.529 in his career.

Same story with Martin, who carries a .254/.375/.413 slash line against southpaws.

Career norms suggest all three of those players should improve in this area in 2018 if their health allows for it.

Interestingly, Hernandez didn’t hit lefties well at all last year, even struggling to a .209/.301/.455 slash line in Triple-A – you’ll notice the power is still there – but he’s almost an everyday player in this scenario.

The numbers suggest the Jays should have success against lefties next season if players produce as expected, but that’s exactly what didn’t happen last year and it led to a 76-86 record.