With a shoulder that’s finally healed, Bo Levi Mitchell is ready to lead the Calgary Stampeders this season.

The long-time Stamps pivot has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons, and had his right shoulder operated on in 2020. Last year was the worst of his storied CFL career. Mitchell led the league in interceptions and his 10 touchdown passes were his fewest since 2013.

Much of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup hopes rest on the 32-year-old’s arm – and coming into the 2022 opener Thursday versus the Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium, he finally feels healthy.

“Great,” Mitchell replied when asked of his health. “I think we’re kind of chomping at the bit here. Dave and the coaching staff took care of us during training camp, making us feel healthy and strong and [now] we’re kind of just ready to get in some game action.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickinson said the quarterback has passed the eye test at training camp.

“If you watch, his delivery has gone back to what it used to be,” Dickinson said. “He has a tendency at times to drop under the ball, and that’s because he has some shoulder pain, and that, in my opinion, could cause some of the higher throws. I haven’t seen that much. I just feel like I’ve got a great quarterback group and I know that Bo’s going to be a big part of that.”

Mitchell’s understudy is Jake Maier, a second-year CFL pivot who started three times last season while Mitchell was injured, becoming the first player in league history to pass for 300 yards in each of his first three games.

“I definitely feel more comfortable with the offence, with the team,” Maier, 25, said. “I feel like I have a stronger voice in the locker room and I’m starting to develop into a leader and just expanding what I can do for the team right now.”

The long-term outlook at the position is unclear with neither Mitchell nor Maier under contract for next season. The two work well together, with Mitchell having taken Maier under his wing, but there is uncertainty beyond this season.

INSIDE THE HASHMARKS

The Canadian game may look a bit different this season.

In an effort to increase offence, the league changed the placement of hash marks. Each one will be 28 yards from the nearest sideline, instead of 24 yards. As a result, they will be nine yards apart instead of 17 yards apart, making more of the field available.

The league is hoping that teams use the whole field, given the quarterback theoretically has an easier throw to the opposite side now that the hash marks are closer together. When the hash marks were further apart, the quarterback had a more difficult cross-body throw to the far side of the field. Now, with the hash marks closer together, that throw is easier to make – and teams will likely run more plays to that side.

“It’s a little bit media-driven right now,” Dickenson said, of the possible impact of the changes.

“I think it might have an impact. The reason I was so confident in doing it is because I don’t think it’ll have a negative impact. I think it might not have the same positive impact we’re hoping [for], but I think it’s still football. We’ve played a lot plays inside the hashes the past 10 years together, this group. We’ll see. I don’t think it’ll be a major impact, but certainly if we start seeing a difference and certain routes are maybe more open, we’ll try and take advantage of it.”

Players, however, feel it could change how an offence uses the field.

“It definitely opens up the boundary more,” Mitchell said. “A lot of the teams last year were running the same coverages in the boundary. If you just ran a certain coverage, you could basically just lock down that boundary. It even helped in the run game…now these new hashes, it takes four yards away from the field and adds it to the boundary. I think it definitely helps open some things up over there. It kind of makes everybody [defensive back and linebacker]-wise play a little more true.”

Quarterbacks will now have to adjust even the minutiae of their arm slot when looking down that side of the field.

“Sometimes your arm angles, you’ve played in the league for a while and you’re so used to how to throw a six-yard out or a 10-yard out or a 15-yard comeback to that side of the field every time because you’ve done that for so long,” Mitchell said. “It definitely changes that. It changes your arm slot a little bit. It kind of changes where the gaps are in the [offensive] line and the [defensive] line where you can kind of find space if you’re a shorter quarterback like myself.”

The new changes also present opportunities for defensive backs, who will now have to be more cognizant of that wide receiver but can also use that to their advantage.

“Now, the field is a lot more playable, which makes it exciting,” veteran defensive back Raheem Wilson said. “Now that field corner, a guy like [Jonathan] Moxie. He’s excited for stuff like that. Then the boundary, it’s more space. Everything’s playable. I think it allows the offence to create more space if they utilize it well. Then on the defence, I think it opens up opportunities to make plays, interceptions. I think there’s more balls out there for everybody to make [plays on].”

INJURIES IN THE SECONDARY

While quarterback health is not a problem for the Stampeders, six defensive backs are listed as doubtful or out for Thursday’s season opener versus Montreal. It’ll likely be an inexperienced group that takes the Stamps’ backfield in Game 1.

“Unfortunately, we have had some injuries on the back end, but I think mentally everybody’s locked in, regardless of if they’re in or not,” Wilson said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Linebacker Cameron Judge has been drawing rave reviews from coaches and players. The Stampeders acquired him in the off-season from the Toronto Argonauts for defensive back Royce Metchie, and projects to slot in alongside veteran Jameer Thurman.

“I see a lot of similarities between our games,” Thurman said. “Coverage-wise, running to the ball, range, covering running backs…if I know that he’s there if I don’t make the tackle, it makes me take more changes and makes me play faster.”

Judge was the West Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 after recording 61 tackles, 11 special teams stops, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

-The Stampeders surprisingly released veteran Jordan Williams-Lambert, the 2018 Most Outstanding Rookie with Saskatchewan, in late May. Second-year pros Shawn Bane and Malik Henry have both clearly impressed Stamps coaches and see plenty of field time this season.

- Punter Cody Grace, a global player who had an outstanding rookie season, hurt his groin during practice on Sunday and is likely going to miss games. The Stamps acquired another Australian punter, James Smith, to take his place.

“I was actually at the border yesterday in Montana getting my work permit for Saskatchewan, on the bus for five hours, two hours there and two hours back, and hour of processing. I got back to the dorm and got a call from the GM of Saskatchewan,” Smith said. “He’s like, ‘You’ve been traded to Calgary.’ I’m like, ‘No worries. When do I need to be there?’”