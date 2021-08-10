Bob’s Picks: Wyndham Championship The final event of the PGA Tour regular season has arrived as the Wyndham Championship takes place this weekend in Greensboro, N.C., from the Sedgefield Country Club. Before the FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway next week, TSN's Bob Weeks lays down his pick for the Wyndham Championship.

The Favourites

Webb Simpson +1200

Simpson is the obvious pick for this week based on his crazy record at the Wyndham. He won the tournament in 2011 and in his last four starts here has gone tied for third, second, tied for second and third. He seems to be returning to form after a sore neck seemed to hamper his play. He’s been T19 and T15 in his last two starts and finished up last week’s WGC event with a round of 64. He is still a short game magician sitting seventh in SG: Around the Green and 15th SG: Putting.

Louis Oosthuizen +2000

Oosthuizen will also be a popular pick this week and for good reasons. In his last six starts he’s logged three runner-ups, a third and all six inside the top 20. He’s also first in SG: Putting on the tour and first in sinking putts from inside 10 feet. In his last six starts going back to the PGA Championship, he’s finished the week in double digits for SG: Total, indicating he has few weak spots in his game.

Middle Tier

Si Woo Kim +3400

Kim won his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham back in 2016 and in the last two years, he’s finished up tied for third and fifth. He comes in after putting in a ton of work prior to the Olympics in hopes of getting a medal that would have given him an exemption for military service back in his homeland of South Korea. Yes, there is that small matter of the 13 on the par-3 11th at last week’s WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational, a PGA Tour record for a par 3. Kim rinsed five balls on that hole. We’re pretty sure he’s got that out of his system though so we’ll move ahead.

Robert McIntyre +3600

The lefty from Scotland earned enough money last week to grab a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour and now wants to try and get a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He would likely need a top-five finish for that but he comes in with some good form of late. He tied for 15th last week and put up a tie for eighth at the Open Championship. He's a determined player who seems to be finding his way in North America. In 12 PGA Tour starts, he’s only missed two cuts.

Sleepers

Gary Woodland +4400

Woodland arrives at the Wyndham after a tie for 11th at the 3M Open and a seventh-place finish at the Barracuda Championship. Those good finishes show that the niggling injury problems he’s had appear to be behind him. As well, although he missed the cut at the Open Championship, being across the pond gave Woodland time to meet with his putting coach, Phil Kenyon, for the first time since COVID. In two starts since that, he’s finished tied for 23rd and seventh in putts per green in regulation.

Charl Schwartzel +4600

In his last four starts, the South African has found a groove, with solid finishes including a tie for second at the 3M Open. His all-around numbers are solid and he’s been positive in Strokes Gained: Total over his last eight events. Although he missed the cut here last year, he does have a tie for fifth in 2015 on his record.