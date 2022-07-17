Conners wraps up Open in style Corey Conners finally got a solid round he’d been looking for on the Old Course links, closing out his week at the Open Championship with a five-under 67.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Corey Conners finally got a solid round he’d been looking for on the Old Course links, closing out his week at the Open Championship with a five-under 67.

The day included five birdies and an eagle as he shot up the leaderboard early on Sunday.

“Did a lot of good stuff out there,” Conners stated. “Still left a few out there. Overall it was a great day. Made a few nice putts and felt like I played quite solid all day.

The eagle on 14 was the highlight of a good round and came as a result of a tremendous approach shot into the par-5 green.

“I finally hit a solid shot in there,” he said. “I wasn't trying to force it close to the pin. I was just trying to strike a solid 5-iron from the fairway, and I hit it great.”

He was left with a 35-foot putt and was able to get a good read on it thanks to playing partner Sergio Garcia who rolled one along the same line just before. Conners’ ball dropped in and moved him to four under on the round. Birdies at 15 and 18, along with a bogey on his nemesis hole, the 17th, finished up his day.

The final round completed Conners’ inaugural trip to the home of golf and while he’s played the Open twice before, including a tie for 15th last year at Royal St. George’s, he is still learning the nuances of this style of play.

“I certainly didn't grow up playing golf courses like this at all,” chuckled the Listowel, Ont., product. “It's very different. I like to think my game travels well, but you have to do things a little bit differently on links golf. I'm starting to learn what it takes and hopefully keep filling the memory bank and give myself a good chance one day.”

Those memories will be jam-packed with the sights and experiences of this week. It’s tough to top playing at the Old Course and seeing the town of St Andrews during the Open.

“The week's been just incredible,” he said. “Such a special place. My first time around St Andrews. It's always special coming to play the Open Championship. The fans are really supportive.

“The golf course has stood the test of time, and it was a lot of fun to play. Had a great week, and I look forward to coming back here definitely in the future.”

Conners will return to the PGA Tour and get ready for the final push into the FedEx Cup playoffs. He is also a virtual lock to play on the International Team at the Presidents Cup in September which will be held at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C.