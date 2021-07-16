Oosthuizen hoping to go one better at the Open This week he came into the Open sitting in top spot. So far, he’s tied for second in putting at Royal St. George’s, making a large bucket full of important putts, including a seven-foot par-saver at the 17th hole that snuffed out what would have been back-to-back bogeys.

Louis Oosthuizen is tired of winning silver medals. He’d prefer one more gold and through 36 holes at the Open Championship, has put himself in position to do just that.

Oosthuizen, who has finished second in major championships six times including the previous two, played near flawless golf on Friday to post a 5-under 65. His 36-hole score of 129 is a record for the Open. That put him on top of the leaderboard with a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and by three over Jordan Spieth. Despite being in control, the South African knows he’s still a long way from having his name engraved on the Claret Jug a second time.

“The game is good,” said Oosthuizen, who won the Open in 2010, “but I know it's a really good leaderboard. I have to play good golf this weekend if I want to come out first.”

So far, that’s exactly what he’s done, registering just a single bogey through the first 36 holes. That came on Friday at the par-3 13th hole when his tee shot found a bunker and he wasn’t able to get up and down.

“I made a horrible mistake on 16,” Oosthuizen said. “I wasn't ready to hit that shot. I wanted to sort of know one more thing in my head, and that happens. It was a mental mistake.”

Aside from that hiccup, his day was stellar. He opened with a birdie at the first and added a second at the par-5 seventh to play the front side in 2-under. On the back nine, he hit a hot stretch starting at the 12th when he went birdie-birdie-eagle to push his lead to three before falling back one with the 16th-hole bogey.

“To have any record at the Open or part of any record at the Open is always very special,” he stated. “I think I've played really good the last two days. I probably played a bit better yesterday in the conditions we were playing in, but today we got really -- I would say lucky sort of the last nine holes. It was as good a weather as you can get playing this golf course. All of us took advantage.”

Oosthuizen has 14 career victories although none of them on the PGA Tour. He also has the distinction of being the first player to earn the Silver Slam, finishing second in all four major championships. That’s left him with a lot of disappointment but also something he can use to his advantage this weekend.

“More inspiration I would say,” he stated. “Knowing that I can still compete in majors. I just need to pull it through and see if I can go one better on this weekend.”

The key for Oosthuizen will be his putter, a club that he has turned from a weak link into a big asset. In 2018, he was ranked 121st in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour.

This week he came into the Open sitting in top spot. So far, he’s tied for second in putting at Royal St. George’s, making a large bucket full of important putts, including a seven-foot par-saver at the 17th hole that snuffed out what would have been back-to-back bogeys.

“Right now I think where my game is at, I just need to put myself in position,” he said, “and this year is the best I've been putting, and I just need to hit greens and give myself any opportunities for birdies.”

It’s also probably wise that he doesn’t look over his shoulder at the chase pack. In addition to Morikawa and Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are closing in after good performances on Friday.

Oosthuizen’s experience in majors will help him keep his focus for the next two days. His maturity tells him there’s still plenty of golf to be played.

“Around this golf course, a lot of things can happen” he said. “I don't think you want to think too much of it on a links course until you get to that 18th green, and hopefully you have a lead.”

That, for Oosthuizen, would be golden.