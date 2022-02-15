Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Never underestimate what a drawing card a great golf course is. Riviera Country Club is one of the best layouts on the PGA Tour, judging by the field assembled for this year’s Genesis Invitational.

The top-10 ranked golfers in the world are all in the field, and according to statistician Justin Ray, the last time this happened at an event that wasn’t a major, World Golf Championship, or playoff tournament was in 2007 at Quail Hollow.

This event also tends to be where a lot of players begin their PGA Tour season in earnest. Rory McIlroy is playing for the first time this year while Dustin Johnson is making just his second start of the campaign.

Outright winners

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Cantlay has done just about everything but win so far this year with a fourth, ninth, fourth and second logged over his past four tournaments. You can choose from a plethora of impressive stats to show why he is among the top picks this week and here are a few: second in scoring average (69.424); third in putting average and first in putting from inside 10 feet. That might change this week based on current form and past performance at Riviera. He’s been inside the top 20 in his last four appearances including a tie for 15th a year ago. The course seems like a good fit for a player with his talent.

Dustin Johnson +1600

It doesn’t take much of a deep dive to see that Johnson likes playing at Riv. In 14 starts in this event, he’s ended the week inside the top 10 on 10 occasions. Included in that group is a win and a couple of runner-ups. Johnson hasn’t been all that impressive of late. Just two PGA Tour starts so far this season with a tie for 45th and a tie for 25th on the ledger. He did end up eighth at the Saudi Invitational. This would appear to be a pretty good spot for him to kick start his year.

Top-10 finish

Rory McIlroy +2200

Only one PGA Tour start this season for McIlroy, but it was a victory, that coming at the CJ Cup. He did play last month in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the DP World Tour, posting a tie for 12th and a third. He has a decent record at Riviera with four top-20 finishes, although he missed the cut a year ago.

Adam Scott +4500

The Aussie veteran has a couple of wins, and a pair of runner-up finishes in this tournament, with his last win coming in 2020. As with Johnson, he’s on our list this week because he’s shown to be a horse for this course. He’s made just one start on the PGA Tour this year, that coming last week in Phoenix where he ended up tied for 38th. More to our liking were the top 10s he posted at both Abu Dhabi and Dubai in January.

Make the Cut

Alex Noren +8000

Noren was impressive last week with a tie for sixth in Phoenix where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. In three starts at the Genesis, the Swede has ended up inside the top 16 twice and made the cut all three times. Last year, he was fifth heading into the final round before losing ground with a lacklustre even-par score to end up tied for 12th.

Adam Hadwin +13000

Seven starts and seven made cuts for Hadwin although just a single top-10 finish, that a tie for sixth back in 2018. There’s nothing spectacular on his record so far this season except for a tie for sixth in Las Vegas back in October. But there has been a plenty of consistency and enough good rounds to raise our optimism that all these swing changes have taken hold and he’s on his way back to being a top-50 player in the world. This is a course he enjoys which also buoys our optimism.