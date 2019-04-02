Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

You’re back on the case, Bobrovsky.

To borrow a line from pals Jay and Dan, Sergei Bobrovsky is more than back on the case – the Columbus Blue Jackets appear to be bound for the Stanley Cup playoffs on his back.

What a season it’s been for Bobrovsky: from speculative trade fodder, to being suspended by the Blue Jackets, to saviour after backing Columbus to four shutouts in the past two weeks.

Bobrovsky has gone from looking like a shell of his two-time Vezina Trophy-winning self to looking like a netminder who could singlehandedly propel Columbus beyond its first playoff series win in franchise history.

The goaltender who couldn’t stop a puck to start the season - twice torched for eight goals against in a game - is now saving the Blue Jackets’ season.

He has provided cover for the fact that GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s big bets haven’t exactly cashed yet. Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel each have just three goals in 20 and 18 games played respectively for Columbus.

“He’s a hell of a goalie,” coach John Tortorella said Monday. “He’s found his game at a very important time.”

Bobrovsky closed out the month of March with a 9-4-0 mark, a sparkling .940 save percentage and four shutouts in his last seven games. He has allowed two or fewer goals against in nine of his last 13 outings, earning him second star of the month honours.

Contrast that to the first four months of the season when Bobrovsky was 19-16-1 with a paltry .901 save percentage that had him ranked in the bottom third of the league. This hot stretch has pulled his season-long save percentage all the way up to a respectable .914.

What changed?

“The biggest difference I see is confidence. You can tell in his body language,” said one Western Conference goaltending coach. “I think Bob has always been one of the most athletic goalies in the league. He is such a hard worker. But sometimes when you don’t have everything right between the ears, your head can be your biggest enemy.”

It has been a rollercoaster season mentally not just for Bobrovsky but the entire Blue Jackets team. They entered the year knowing that Bobrovsky and star Artemi Panarin were pending unrestricted free agents, unwilling to negotiate long-term extensions in Columbus.

Tortorella addressed the elephant in the room in training camp, but their status seemed to hang over Columbus like a black cloud until Deadline Day.

The usually happy-go-lucky Bobrovsky wasn’t smiling often. But after the deadline Bobrovsky’s numbers began to turn.

“I think leading up to the deadline had a big effect on his game mentally,” said Martin Biron, the former NHL net minder turned Sabres analyst for MSG Networks. “He seems more relaxed even if the pressure to make the playoffs is at its peak.”

The timing of Bobrovsky’s newfound confidence is interesting in that he held a no-move clause all along. If Bobrovsky wanted to stay locked in with Columbus for the rest of the season, it was his choice to make.

“I know it may feel like you’re in control with a no-move clause, but it’s still very unnerving having to think about the ‘what ifs’ almost every day,” Biron said. “There’s none of that now.”

That has paved the way to a cleaner technical side to Bobrovsky’s game.

“He has done a better job of being in control in tight,” said TSN analyst Jamie McLennan. “There were times [earlier in the season] that I felt he was out of control in his lateral movement. He’s been set on shots, not in motion, which [previously] opened holes on him.”

Biron said he noticed Bobrovsky “seemed agitated” and was “over sliding” on shots, unable to recover to make the second or third save – extra movement that he said was “very uncharacteristic.”

Somehow, for a goaltender with just two doughnuts before Christmas, Bobrovsky now has a league-best nine shutouts on the season. He is one away from tying Steve Mason’s single-season franchise record from 2008-09.

With Bobrovsky allowing just four goals against, the Blue Jackets have won five in a row at exactly the right time.

The team can clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night with a win against the Bruins and a Canadiens regulation loss.

The question now is whether Bobrovsky, who has always been an excellent regular season netminder, can keep the torch lit into the postseason.

All of the other questions – about next season, about a potential massive new contract, about a Columbus team in transition – can wait.

“I’m just enjoying right now, right here - enjoying this stretch, these games,” Bobrovsky told reporters Monday. “When it means something, it’s so much fun to play.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli