Boosted by Oiler star power, Holloway brings momentum to Canada’s camp After getting drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in October, Dylan Holloway got a phone call. "It popped up as a random number and then I answered it and it was Connor McDavid and I was like, 'Holy crap! It'​s Connor McDavid!' TSN's Mark Masters has more.

"It popped up as a random number and then I answered it and it was Connor McDavid and I was like, 'Holy crap! It'​s Connor McDavid!' He just welcomed me to​ the organization and everything and was really, really nice,” Holloway recalled. “I was so excited and pretty much just said 'Thank you,' the whole time. I didn't know what to say."

The call lasted a couple minutes, with the Wisconsin Badgers forward mostly listening.

"I almost blacked out," Holloway said with a laugh.

Hearing from No. 97 is one thing, but how about No. 99?

"I was down in Madison in Wisconsin and I have a Canadian phone and my service is sometimes not great," Holloway said. "I got a call from an unknown number and I answered it and I heard, 'Hey Dylan, it's Wayne Gretzky.' I thought, 'Oh my God,' and right before I responded I lost service, so it kind of seemed like I hung up on him. It was an unknown number so I couldn't call him back but my coach, Tony Granato, played with Gretzky in L.A., so he had his number and called him for me and then I got on his phone. It all worked out in the end, but it honestly seemed like I hung up on him for a little bit."

When he eventually linked up with Gretzky, the Oilers legend and alternate governor welcomed Holloway to the franchise and shared some memories of playing alongside Granato.

Hearing from McDavid and then Gretzky only added to the positive vibes the native of Bragg Creek, Alta., felt after being picked 14th overall in the draft.

"I was kind of on cloud nine there for a little bit," he​ said.

Holloway carried that momentum into the NCAA season, scoring two goals in two games with the Badgers before heading north to Hockey Canada's World Junior selection camp. Upon arriving in Red Deer, Alta., Holloway had to stay in a quarantine cohort with two other NCAA players. And then, before the NCAA players could join the main group, the camp went into a full quarantine after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

With players due back on the ice on Tuesday, Holloway spoke to TSN via Zoom and explained why he was willing to give up a chunk of his college schedule for the chance to wear the Maple Leaf on Boxing Day. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Considering the way the Hockey Canada selection camp started, how important was it for you to get those two games in with Wisconsin?

"That definitely helped out quite a bit. After not playing any games for eight months it was really nice to get those two games under my belt and I was excited to use that as momentum for this camp."

What did you like about your performance in those two wins against Notre Dame?

"My legs felt really good. My skating felt good. I hadn't played in eight months, so it wasn't too hard to get up for it. I had a lot of energy. It was just fun to be playing hockey again."

How different do you feel in terms of fitness now versus when you arrived at camp?

"Well, it's definitely going to be a little bit different. They brought us stationary bikes in our rooms, so we were able to do some cardio every day, but nothing really replicates skating cardio. You can go on the bike as much as you want, but the first time you step on the ice you're still going to be a little tired. So, it's going to take one or two days to get back into it and after that we'll be fine."

How are you a different player now versus last year when you were among Canada's final cuts?

"I definitely think I'm a different player. I've grown a lot physically and also mentally. So, hopefully I can use my skills and my experience to make the team this year."

Granato was disappointed to see you go for such a long time. He figured you could prepare for the World Juniors by playing NCAA games, but Hockey Canada wanted to get the group together much earlier than usual. Was that a stressful situation for you?

"Growing up I always watched World Juniors and it's always been a goal of mine since I was a little kid, so it wasn't a situation I was going to pass up. Obviously, I know he was upset because I was missing games and it's not ideal, but it's because of COVID and they wanted everybody getting to the camp sooner and I respected that. It's definitely not an opportunity I was going to pass up."

Did you know you would have to be in a NCAA quarantine group when you arrived?

"I wasn't aware of that until I landed. I knew there was a new program out of the Calgary Airport, a pilot program where you land there and have to quarantine for 48 hours and then get a negative COVID test and you're good to go, but I guess in the small print it said you can only be in groups of less than 10. So, we couldn't be with all the guys, which kind of sucked. I was still skating every day and got pretty close with the two other guys, [Boston College forward Alex] Newhook and [Northeastern University goalie Devon] Levi, both really good guys, so that was pretty fun."

You've heard from some guest speakers during the quarantine period, including NHLers Morgan Rielly, Alex Kerfoot and Sam Reinhart. What resonated the most from those guys?

"Just about routine. It's easy to be not as focused just because you have so much time, but having a routine for yourself and staying disciplined is important. So, whether it's little things like going to bed early or making sure you're eating right, like, you still got a lot of time, but getting in those habits now will pay off in the future. Those kind of tips that they gave us were really good."

How much school work have you been doing?

"I've been really grinding on that and right now I'm pretty much done all my assignments. I've got a couple finals in the next couple weeks."

When we spoke in the summer you mentioned Animal Sciences was your favourite class and English was the toughest. What's it look like this semester?

"I'm kind of taking some easier classes. I'd say my favourite class would probably be my Music class, it's kind of easy. The hardest one for me is Geography, which is a lot of writing."

Since you're studying music right now, what's your take on the goal song. Should Canada return to 'Hey Baby' in the bubble? Any strong opinions?

"I don't know. I think 'Hey Baby' was a good one, but I'm not sure."

What would be your personal goal song if you had one?

"Personalized goal song? Ah, geez, I haven't really thought about that, but maybe 'Trophies' by Drake. Getting the horns going would be pretty cool."

Your Badgers teammate Cole Caufield is off to a strong start with 12 points in 10 games. If Canada and the United States meet in the medal round and Bowen Byram or Jamie Drysdale asks you for advice on how to stop him, what would you say?

"You can't give him any room. He's a good player, quick and nifty, so the more you can cut him off and always be next to him [the better]. You just can't give him any room and that's how you shut him down."

You have any insight in terms of trash talk that might work on him?

"Maybe a little bit, yeah, but nothing I can say on camera."