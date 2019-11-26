Jacobs, Kennedy gelling early with Canada Cup title defence on the line Brad Jacobs and his squad head into this week’s Home Hardware Canada Cup looking to defend the title it won a year ago. And it will do so with the same lineup but a different team. Confusing? Certainly, so let’s explain. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter

Confusing? Certainly, so let’s explain.

A year go the boys from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., needed a fill-in player for the Canada Cup when third Ryan Fry stepped away from the game for personal reasons. They brought in veteran Marc Kennedy who helped the team capture the prestigious title with a thrilling 5-4 final win over Kevin Koe.

Fry returned and the team continued to play well, making it to the semi-finals of the Tim Hortons Brier. But at the end of last season, Jacobs, along with E.J. and Ryan Harnden, decided it was time for a change and parted ways with Fry.

Enter Kennedy, who agreed to end a brief retirement and return to the ice fulltime. Fry, meanwhile, moved on to play for Toronto’s John Epping, which has also been enjoying a good start to this season.

“Our team with Ryan had just run its course,” said Jacobs. “We were together seven years. He needed a change as much as we did and they seem to really be enjoying themselves and we are too. But we did need to hit the refresh button and bring in that fresh new perspective in Marc and it’s been great so far.”

Great may be an understatement. The Jacobs team has played five events, made it into three finals and won twice. They currently sit atop the World Curling Tour money list as well as the Canadian Team Ranking points list.

Despite having a lineup of Olympic gold medalists, Jacobs said adding Kennedy meant trying to adjust to change. They weren’t certain how or even if the new rink would gel.

“Really going into this year, we didn’t really have a whole lot of expectations,” he stated. “We knew that we would be fielding a pretty good competitive team but also a new team with lots of learning to do and we’ve been going through that process over the last couple of months here.”

Jacobs praised Kennedy for his on-ice experience and not many in the game have a better resume than the St. Albert, Alta., product: two-time Olympian with a gold medal from 2010; eight Brier appearances with three victories; a couple of world championships and 13 Grand Slam wins.

But it’s off the ice where Kennedy has really fit in with his new team, said Jacobs.

“He’s a great person, that’s one of the things people wouldn’t see as much because fans just see him on the ice. But he’s a great guy to hang out with off the ice. He’s a really genuine guy. We enjoy each other’s company. He’s easy to talk to, to get along with. He’s very self-aware.”

The new-look Jacobs squad heads into this week’s event in Leduc, Alta., knowing it will be a tough title to defend. The men’s field is comprised of Epping, Koe, Brad Gushue, Glenn Howard, Brendan Bottcher and Matt Dunstone.

The women’s field is equally impressive with defending champion Jennifer Jones, Chelsea Carey, Kerri Einarson, Tracy Fleury, Rachel Homan, Robyn Silvernagle and Cheryl Bernard, who is stepping into to skip the Casey Scheidegger rink.

There are no easy games in this lineup and the rewards reflect the difficulty. The winner gets a spot in the 2021 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings, which will determine Canada’s representative at the 2022 Olympics, and be a part of Team North America at the 2020 OK Tire and BKT Tires Continental Cup. Oh, and there’s also a cheque for $40,000.

“When you look at it and the teams that are in it every year, it’s kind of like an Olympic Trials-quality field,” said Jacobs, who won Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014. “The best men’s and women’s teams in Canada that have performed consistently well over the course of the last season and this season. Every single game is going to be tough and when you go out and perform and win these events, it says a lot and it breeds a lot of confidence.

“We’ve wanted to win the Canada Cup for years because it is such a difficult event to win. We were really proud of the win last year and we’d love to go and successfully defend the title.”