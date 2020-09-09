Henderson ready for major celebration Canadian golf star will spend her 23rd birthday Thursday trying to get her game kick-started at the second LPGA major of the truncated season, Bob Weeks writes.

Brooke Henderson is celebrating her 23rd birthday Thursday and, not surprisingly, she’ll do so while playing golf.

Henderson is playing the first round of the ANA Inspiration, the second LPGA major of the truncated season. Not only will she battle the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club, but also searing heat. Temperatures in Rancho Mirage, Calif., are forecasted to reach highs of 43 degrees.

The Canadian star is looking to get her season kick-started after missing the cut at the AIG Women’s Open and finishing tied for 49th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Henderson took a pass on the first three events of the LPGA Tour’s restart and will also opt out of next week’s Cambia Portland Classic, an event she’s won twice. She’s focused on fewer events in the shortened season, preferring to play the major championships.

She’s also expressed some concerns for the personal safety of her and her sister, Brittany, at a time of uncertainty with the global pandemic.

This will be Henderson’s fifth appearance as a professional at the ANA Inspiration, with her best finish a tie for 10th in 2016. A year ago, she ended up in a tie for 17th.

She would seem to have a solid game for the Dinah Shore course if she can figure out the greens. Last year, for instance, she was tied for 11 in driving accuracy, second in driving distance, tied for sixth in greens in regulation but a lowly tied for 51st in putting.

That’s not unusual, of course, as Henderson has been known to change putters on a frequent basis, looking for one that will work on that particular week. When it does, she can be almost unbeatable, as her nine career wins and 49 top-10 finishes can attest.

Also in the field is Alena Sharp, who is making her 11th start in the ANA Inspiration. The 39-year-old veteran has had three top-25 finishes since the return to play, including a tie for 22nd at the Women’s Open. Last year, she tied Henderson at this stop, her best finish in this major championship.

This week will be a challenge not only for Henderson and Sharp, but the entire LPGA Tour. As with the previous starts, the tournament is being played in a bubble with regular testing and players taking a pledge agreeing not to dine out.

Already out of the event is Charley Hull who tested positive on Tuesday. In a statement from the LPGA, she described having symptoms “which feel similar to having a cold.” She was in quarantine for 10 days and working with the tour on contact tracing.

COVID-19 is one matter, but playing in the heat only adds to the challenge. The temperatures are so punishing the LPGA has taken the bold step to allow caddies to use carts and players were reporting their phones overheating after only a few minutes in the soaring temperatures. Organizers have made iced towels and bottles of water available for players and caddies.

Add into the troubles the poor air quality in the Coachella Valley caused by the massive California wildfires. It’s turned the skies hazy and added a fireplace smell to the air.

Despite all this, there should be some good golf. Although defending champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is not in the field after electing to say home in South Korea, eight of the top 10 are set to tee it up.

That includes Danielle Kang, who has won two of the five events played since the restart, and Sung Hyun Park, the third-ranked player in the world, who is playing her first tournament since the LPGA Tour restarted.

Henderson tees off at 8:27 PT alongside Lexi Thompson while Sharp is paired with Tiffany Jo at 12:33.