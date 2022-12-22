Flames’ blueliner Zadorov talks on-ice growth, off-ice interests and his Miami Vice style Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov sits down with TSN to chat about his growth on the ice, the toughest player to defend in the league, and fashion.

Through the first 33 games of the season, the Calgary Flames are still searching for the right chemistry and mix for a group that looks radically different than the one that won the Pacific Division last season.

While there have been some growing pains, the group is showing signs that it may have turned the corner. After early struggles, goaltender Jacob Markstrom is again playing up to his lofty standards, Jonathan Huberdeau is starting to produce offensively, and Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, and Elias Lindholm have all found their game in recent weeks as well.

One player who has earned coach Darryl Sutter’s praise consistently is defenceman Nikita Zadorov. Sutter called him the team’s best blueliner out of camp and has constantly lauded him for playing tough minutes on Calgary’s back end.

The 27-year-old Russian, drafted 16th overall in 2013 by Buffalo, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks by Brad Treliving last summer and promptly set career highs in assists and points. He came to the Flames with a penchant for big open-ice hits and creative chirps and has since expanded his repertoire. In Calgary, he’s found a role under Sutter, playing the most minutes per game of his career (19:51, almost three more minutes than last season) and has already tied his career high in goals.

Zadorov sat down with TSN to chat about his growth on the ice, the toughest player to defend in the league, and fashion.

TSN: You’re off to a great start this season so far. There’s a line of thinking that an NHL defenceman needs 200 games to understand his identity and who he is. How do you feel about that? Your game is at a really high level. Do you feel like you’re establishing yourself now?

Zadorov: “How many games?”

TSN: They say 200, but that’s the media. (Zadorov has played 518 games)

Zadorov: [laughs] “Did Cale Makar need 200 games to see his identity? I think it just depends on the player. I feel like it took me more than 200 for sure. Some guys it takes them quick, right off the drop, so it just depends on your mentality. You’re learning from something, the coaches you have, the teammates you have, what kinds of teams you’re on – if you’re coming to a winning team with good veteran guys who help you understand the league and the way to play. I think that’s so much easier. For me, it was kind of hard because in my first four years in the league, I was with the worst teams in the league, so it was hard to learn. Then we started building something in Colorado and it took time to figure out, but the coaches are the big difference. I feel like right now, the way Darryl’s taught me from last year, it’s helped me way more than the coaches from before.”

TSN: Did you try to pattern your game after different guys growing up? Did you have role models?

Zadorov: “No, not really. I’ve always had a Nikita Zadorov game. I don’t think you can compare me with anybody either. My style is very individual and unique, especially right now. There’s not many big guys left who can skate and be physical and everything. It’s all small, young defencemen, puck movers and everything. I think I’m playing like a dying breed.”

TSN: So, you’re a bit of a throwback. That’s how you try and approach things?

Zadorov: “Yeah. I mean, I’d probably get paid way more if I were playing in the 1990s or early 2000s.”

TSN: Is it tricky when you’re a high draft pick and the expectations that come with that? Does that make it a little more challenging for a guy, when there’s that additional pressure for a guy to find his way when there’s that type of expectation?

Zadorov: “I feel like it’s better. You get more chances. I think coaches and GMs, they’re looking at you. They’ll be like, ‘That guy was a high pick, so he deserves more because that’s why he was drafted.’ So, I feel like it’s a good thing. You use it to your advantage.”

TSN: I asked MacKenzie Weegar this…was there a moment where a coach or someone said you had to get your $%^ together? Was there a moment, whether it was a coach or teammate, who said that you’re capable of more, a turning point where someone gave you the stuff you needed to hear?

Zadorov: “You kind of get those messages throughout the year, throughout your career. You have ups and downs. It’s hard to play 82 games and be at the top level. Sometimes, you’re going to have bad games, bad breaks. I think it’s more how you respond to that mentally. The coach helps with that. He tells you some things you need to fix, get the details going. At the end of the day, you have to be honest with yourself. You have to come here, work hard, give everything and if the game doesn’t go your way, something isn’t working, you still have to work hard. That starts with those building blocks and your confidence goes up and you play better hockey. For me, it’s all hard work and what I do in the summer to come into the season and start playing.”

TSN: And where’s the biggest area of growth the past couple of seasons now in Calgary?

Zadorov: “I think it’s mental. I think it’s preparation off the ice as well. There’s so many resources now off the ice…how you can recover and feel better for the game, train better, eat better, sleep better, train better. There’s so many new tricks. The guys who were in the league 10, 15 years ago didn’t have that. I think that definitely helps right now. I think I had some great teammates who I’ve played with in the past and learned lots of things from, about recovery and preparation, taking care of your body, mental preparation. It’s a combination. I just grew as a person. I put different priorities on myself and different focus before the games. When you have 500 games, you still have some experience. You know where the guys are on the ice, where to put the puck, blocking the puck, where to be in positioning. That helps.”

TSN: It seems like you’re the leader in the room. Does your role off the ice change, and finding your voice a little more?

Zadorov: “I feel like I was the same person I was when I was 18 and entered the league. I don’t shut up [laughs]. You can ask the guys around the room too. I think I like to be vocal, chirp or chirp back. That’s who I am.”

TSN: Who’s the toughest guy to defend one-on-one in the league?

Zadorov: “Connor [McDavid] is up there, definitely. But I’d say, we don’t play them much, but he’s been hard for me in the past, but Matthew Barzal. He’s a really good skater and shifty and he gives the puck away right away. He doesn’t try to hold it, the passing. I think he’s a really smart player. He’s in my head when I play against him.”

TSN: Hardest shot?

Zadorov: “Hardest shot? [Pauses] Obviously on the power play, it’s Ovi, greatest goal scorer of all time. On five on five, you know who you’re on the ice against, so you try to be close to them and then they cannot get the shot away. You’ve gotta bring Ovechkin in there for sure.”

TSN: Toughest goalie to score on?

Zadorov: “Well, I’ve only scored 30 goals. I would say Vasilevskiy is the best goalie in the world for sure, by far. Every time we play Tampa, he’s making it really hard for us to score on him.”

TSN: And away from the rink, what would you be doing if you weren’t in the NHL?

Zadorov: “I don’t know. Too many things. There’s too many cool things to do in this world. It’s hard to pick one. Obviously, I love sports, so I could play another sport. There’s just too many things. Learning, teaching, I don’t know. I like history. I like to get to know peoples’ backgrounds and where they came from and everything. I really like that stuff. I like geography as well. Probably traveling is the best thing in the best world, to explore different cultures, different people, see different places, the most beautiful places in the world. I think traveling would be my thing.”

TSN: Finally, you’re getting noticed as one of the more fashionable players around the league and have made some style rankings lists. Is that new for you?

Zadorov: “Where’s the list?”

TSN: Bleacher Report

Zadorov: “Well, they make awful lists. They put guys that wear pajamas to the game.”

TSN: So, what’s your style?

Zadorov: “Well, you have to be classy. You have to wear a suit, tie, white shirt. That’s how you got to go. When the tie fits you, it looks good. When it doesn’t fit you, it doesn’t look good. Some guys like to mix it up, put in hockey pads and what not, they shouldn’t be on the list. I don’t think that rating gives me anything.”

TSN: Do you have a favourite suit or one that’s lucky?

Zadorov: “No, I’m not that superstitious. I like my white suit, but it’s hard to wear it in Calgary. So, when we go to Florida or California road trips, I usually bring it then. I think that’s the Miami Vice style. That’s the one.”