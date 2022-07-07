Stamps punter Grace feeling ‘fresh’ for season debut Australian punter Cody Grace is eager to make his 2022 CFL season debut for the Stampeders Thursday after missing the first three games of the campaign with a groin injury. Salim Valji has more.

Despite 3-0 start, Mitchell feels unbeaten Stamps have work to do in stacked West

Heading into their second game of the season against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night, the Calgary Stampeders are getting back Cody Grace, arguably the best punter in the Canadian Football League.

Grace, an Australian that Calgary selected seventh overall in the 2021 CFL Global Draft, missed the first three games of the Stampeders’ season after injuring a groin during training camp.

The Stamps then tabbed another Aussie kicker, Jimmy Smith, to fill in for Grace.

Smith, who Calgary acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders before their first game, more than held his own. In three games, Smith was extremely effective in pinning opposing kick returners deep, and his kicks often had enough hang time to allow his teammates to get to the ball quickly. In his short time with the Stampeders, Smith impressed teammates and coaches alike.

“Jimmy helped us win games and we were happy to have him,” head coach Dave Dickenson said.

Dickenson considered putting Smith on the team’s practice roster, but with kicker Keiran Burnham a part of that group, there was no room for Smith. After Saskatchewan called Calgary about reacquiring Smith, the Stampeders sent Smith back to Regina on Monday.

Grace, meanwhile, is anxious to make his 2022 CFL season debut after a stellar rookie campaign where he was a West Division all-star with a net punting average of 41.5 yards.

“I’m feeling fresh,” the 26-year-old Grace said after practice this week. “This week’s been productive for me, so feeling confident and should be good to go.”

Last season, the brawny Arkansas State product ­– who’s built more like a linebacker with his 6-foot-2, 257- pound frame – emerged as one of the most effective players at his position. As a rookie, his 45.6 yard gross average was fifth in the league.

“Cody’s our guy and I think he’s as good or better than anyone else in the league,” Dickenson said.

Despite that early career success, both Grace and his coach are working to evolve in his second season playing Canadian football, specifically pinning opposition returners in different parts of the field.

Longtime Stampeders special teams coordinator Mark Killam has played a key role in Grace’s development up north.

“When Cody came up, we knew he was a power punter,” Killam said. “He had the hang [time] that we wanted. A part of his game that he’s been working on is his directional kicking. When you can have directional kicking with hang, it makes it that much more effective as a punt team. It’s something he’s really worked hard on this off-season.”

“Coverage has always been good for us, so trying to get guys excited to play on punts,” Grace said. “We kind of pride ourselves on executing well on that. Getting back, it’s going to be fun.”

Beyond punting, Grace is kicker Rene Paredes’ holder as well.

“Every kicker likes the ball a certain way,” Killam said. “They’re not all the same. Some have more forward lean, some don’t, depending on where they want the ball on the tee. Some don’t use a tee. Some, it’s on a piece of tape on the ground. The holder really controls all of that. You have a lot of talented kickers, but a talented long snapper and a quality holder are going to make those guys better.”

While the Stampeders are thrilled to get Grace back, his days in Canada may be numbered. He worked out for the New York Giants last off-season and other NFL opportunities are expected after this season.

For now, the undefeated (3-0) Stampeders are grateful Grace will be in the lineup tonight against the Elks (1-3) at Commonwealth Stadium (9 p.m. ET; 6 p.m. PT, TSN 1,3, 4). The Stampeders beat the Elks 30-23 in a Week 3 matchup at McMahon Stadium on June 25.

“I just want him to be himself,” Dickenson added. “He’s a great leader and a great worker. He sure looks healthy.”

Week 5 notes

- Receiver Richie Sindani, who had 101 yards in Week 1 versus the Montreal Alouettes, did not practice this week due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Jalen Philpot was taking reps in his place and will likely replace him in the lineup against the Elks.

- The Stampeders have been outscored 61-17 in the first two quarters of games this season so, not surprisingly, players and coaches emphasized the need to start better in Edmonton.

- With two interceptions through three games, linebacker Jameer Thurman has already tied his career high, which he set as a rookie in 2017.