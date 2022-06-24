Stamps hope secondary holds versus Elks Titus Wall among the players who has stepped up early as Calgary navigates a number of injuries in the secondary, Salim Valji writes.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams met with NFL prospects in Texas to share words of wisdom and inspiration.

Among those in the crowd was Titus Wall, a safety coming out of Missouri State. Wall, the Bears’ first-ever three-time captain, was coming off a 74-tackle season. While he would not ultimately get selected by any NFL team, he would remember the impact of that visit with Adams when his career took him to the Canadian Football League and he signed with the Calgary Stampeders.

“He was just talking to us about what to expect at the professional level,” Wall said. “He really just emphasized that every day is an interview. No matter what spot you’re in, if you’re starting, third string, you come to work every day as if it’s your last day and be interviewed.”

In Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Wall’s second career CFL game, he grabbed the ball out of an unsuspecting Dane Evans’ hands in the fourth quarter and ran into the end zone, tying a game that Calgary at one point trailed by 24.

Wall also had an interception in the end zone earlier in the contest and was named a CFL Top Performer for Week 2.

“We’ve been preaching resilience and perseverance all [training] camp,” he said. “No matter what down it is or what distance it is, just make a play…I’m an effort guy. I like to have all-out effort to the ball every single play and take no plays off. When you do that, plays will come to you.”

Wall’s teammates were in awe.

“I thought they were going to call it back,” kicker Rene Paredes, who hit the game-winning field goal and was also named a Top Performer, said. “I had no clue what happened, but luckily it worked out for us. That was a big play for him.”

Wall took inspiration from a similar play Adams had in the NFL.

“Jamal Adams did that when he played New York, the Giants, so I saw that and am like, ‘I’ve got to do that one day.’”

The Stampeders’ secondary has been dealing with several injuries early this season. Last Saturday, cornerback Jonathan Moxey was out, and the team is still awaiting the season debuts of fellow defensive backs Branden Dozier and Elie Bouka. Newcomers Kobe Williams and Javien Elliott have also missed action.

As a result, head coach Dave Dickenson and defensive coordinator Brent Monson have had to shuffle the roster. That has meant opportunity for Wall, who had never been to Calgary prior to signing with the Stampeders in the spring.

“We moved him around a few positions,” Dickenson said. “He was playing free safety. Obviously, I think there’s room for improvement, but when the ball’s there, he goes and gets it. The game’s about the ball. It really is, whether you’re on offence, defence, or special teams…that play where he took it for the touchdown was an amazing play and really the play that gave us the chance to win. I was happy for him. He knows he’s got to keep improving, but he’s doing the right things.”

Beyond Adams, Wall looked at NFL greats like Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, and Brian Dawkins, all of whom played safety, as inspiration for his own football journey.

“I like to be a sponge and soak up as much information and knowledge as I can from anybody and everybody,” Wall said.

Wall is not only talented at football, but also the cello. His mother played and he took it up in junior high.

“I wish I had some pictures and videos to show you [media],” he said. “I enjoy it a lot…I would consider myself a very good cello player.”

The 2-0 Stampeders host the 0-2 Edmonton Elks on Saturday. Veteran cornerback Tre Roberson is out, giving Wall another opportunity to cement himself in Calgary’s defensive backfield.

Week 3 notes

- Wall will start Saturday at SAM linebacker.

-The Elks in town means Nick Arbuckle will return to McMahon Stadium. The quarterback made his CFL debut with the Stampeders in 2018. The following season, he filled in for an injured Bo Levi Mitchell and threw for 11 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards. Arbuckle was popular among Stampeders teammates and coaches. “I really enjoyed Nick as a person, as an athlete, and as a player, but I’ve kind of moved on and past that. But I do respect him and love his work ethic,” Dickinson said.

- Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is a game-time decision for Saturday. Roberson is out but Moxey will be back in the lineup.

- Calgary Dinos product Jalen Philpot will make his CFL debut versus the Elks.