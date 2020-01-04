Canada advances to face Russia in World Juniors gold medal game Canada scored three times before the semifinal contest was four minutes old, cruising to an easy 5-0 victory over Finland in front of more than 3,000 Canadian fans inside a sold out Ostravar Arena. Canada advances to face Russia for World Junior Championship gold on Sunday, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli writes.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Noah Dobson was smiling, watching from his Toronto hotel room as he was preparing to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

“I’ve been rooting for them the entire tournament,” Dobson said. “But especially today against the Finns after being in the dressing room last year and knowing what it felt like.”

Dobson felt it as much as anyone. One year ago, his stick exploded on a one-time attempt with a wide open net in overtime. He was that close to putting away Finland in the quarterfinal.

The puck was in Canada’s net seconds later. Tears flowed as a packed Rogers Arena sat in stunned silence. Team Canada stumbled to their worst tournament finish ever on home soil in Vancouver.

Dobson, still just 19, couldn’t be in the Czech Republic on Saturday because the New York Islanders did not loan him for the tournament.

But watching Saturday’s semifinal rout of Finland was the next best thing.

Canada will be playing for gold on Sunday (12:00 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3/4/5).

And since redemption has somehow become the theme of this World Junior Championship, Team Canada will be facing Russia - with a chance to avenge the most lopsided loss in the country’s history from the preliminary round on Dec. 28.

Get your popcorn ready.

---

---

Semifinal Saturday played out exactly as no one expected. Skating against the defending champion Finns, a stingy and smart squad that stifled Team USA’s firepower in the quarterfinals, Team Canada blew the doors off.

Canada scored three times before the contest was four minutes old, cruising to an easy 5-0 victory in front of more than 3,000 Canadian fans inside a sold out Ostravar Arena.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Connor McMichael opened the score, and Jamie Drysdale and Ty Dellandrea added goals in the surprising blowout.

Finland will face rival Sweden for bronze on Sunday morning (9:00 a.m. ET on TSN 1/3/4/5). Sweden still has just one gold medal to show for Tre Kronor’s unbelievable 52-0 run in group play.

Team Canada has a 9-7 record all-time in the gold medal game since 1996, when the IIHF instituted the medal round format.

Canada is 3-4 all-time against Russia with the tournament’s top prize on the line, winning the last meeting in 2015 in Toronto with Connor McDavid and Max Domi leading the way.

Their 2011 matchup in Buffalo - a memory Canadian fans would love to forget, with Canada blowing a three-goal, third period lead - went down as the worst loss for Canada at the World Juniors.

That was … until Dec. 28.

Eight days will have gone by since then and Team Canada has faced every piece of adversity head-on. Russia knows they will be facing a different opponent.

“Ah, you know, it was in group stage,” Yegor Sokolov said. “Right now, it’s one game, and it’s going to be who’s better in that game.”

Joe Veleno returned from suspension and scored. Captain Barrett Hayton has been one of Canada’s best players since somehow forgetting to remove his helmet during Russia’s national anthem, nearly sparking an international incident.

Lafreniere has recovered from his scary knee injury - also suffered in that blowout to Russia - and has been an absolute force.

Even Canada’s goaltending, which took a hit in that Russian game, has rebounded well. That game was the impetus for change for coach Dale Hunter.

Joel Hofer entered in the second period against Russia and hasn’t relinquished the net. In fact, Hofer is likely to go on to be named the tournament’s top goaltender. Since that game, his save percentage is north of .940 at the World Juniors, and he has allowed just two goals against in his four full games.

Canada’s goaltending has been key to their success overseas. All eight times Team Canada has won gold in Europe, Canada’s No. 1 goaltender was named the No. 1 goalie of the tournament.

Perhaps that is the omen Canada needs to stifle the Big Red Machine.

One loss avenged, one to go.

“I knew how motivated they would be to get the job done today,” Dobson said. “Now hopefully they go and win a gold medal.”

