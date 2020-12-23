Canada aims to make statement in first game as a team Some 37 days after the World Junior selection camp opened, we will get our first look at what Team Canada can do in an actual game on Wednesday night, Mark Masters writes.

Team Canada held an optional morning skate in Edmonton on Wednesday ahead of its lone pre-competition game against Russia (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN3/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca).

It's been a long and winding road to get to this point, but 37 days after the World Junior selection camp opened we will get our first look at what Team Canada can do in an actual game.

"We're finally here," said alternate captain Dylan Cozens. "It's game day. It's a big one against the Russians. It's only exhibition, but we don't see it as that. It's a rematch of the gold medal last year. We're all super excited to get out there and finally play a game as a team."

"It's probably the biggest test we could ask for in a pre-tournament game," said winger Jack Quinn. "That's the way we wanted it. We wanted to measure ourselves right away."

Only five players on Team Canada have suited up in a league game this season, while the entire Russian roster has seen action. So, what will be the biggest challenge?

"It will be a fast-paced game, so just getting used to that again and managing the puck," said Quinn. "Without playing games you get a little rusty with that kind of thing and where to put pucks under pressure."

"We will have broken plays," said head coach Andre Tourigny. "We will have mistakes with the execution and then you need to recover and get back inside your structure and play the right way. That's something that takes a little bit of time. For us, we don't have time, so we have to be really urgent in the task."

Hockey Canada initially planned to play 11 games in the lead up to the World Juniors, but a couple positive COVID tests early in selection camp saw that number fall to five, including four intra-squad scrimmages.

But this group, which features a record 20 first-round picks, isn't interested in making excuses. Instead, they plan to make a statement.

"Our coaching staff has got a message for us," said captain Kirby Dach. "They expect us to be at a level tonight to show people that we're here to not only defend, but chase a gold medal and it all starts tonight."

---

How deep is this Team Canada roster?

Phil Tomasino, who racked up 100 points in the Ontario Hockey League last season, will be a healthy scratch tonight. Dawson Mercer, who won gold last year in Ostrava, starts as the 13th forward.

Canada will dress eight defencemen tonight, but Kaedan Korczak and Jordan Spence are designated as the fourth pair and may not see many shifts. Tourigny is eager to give his top players as many minutes as possible to get them up to speed.

Dylan Garand will dress as the backup goalie with Devon Levi expected to play most if not all of the game.

---

Quinn, a righty, will start on left wing on the top line with Cozens and Dach.

"I like the left side because I can cut to the middle and can kind of see the ice a little better having the puck on the inside when I'm coming down the wing," he explained. "I'm a little more dangerous being able to cut to the middle and make plays with my linemates that way."

Quinn scored 52 goals in 62 games last season with the Ottawa 67's where he plays for Tourigny.

"He's playing the left side as a righty and that opens him up to use his shot even more," observed Cozens. "He's got a great one timer, a great shot, quick release, and he's such a smart player, too. With Kirby there as a playmaker and me as kind of a 50-50 playmaker and goal scorer, Quinner will be able to bury a lot of pucks."

Quinn had never been invited to a Hockey Canada camp before this year so this will be his first ever game wearing the Maple Leaf.

---

Levi, a freshman at Northeastern University, started Team Canada's camp in a cohort quarantine with two other NCAA players. Wisconsin forward Dylan Holloway was his roommate.

"He has a ton of rituals that he does just before practices or games," Holloway said. "He's a driven guy."

He’s also resourceful. Initially, Levi didn't have any juggling balls in his room during quarantine, so he had Holloway flick bottle caps at him so he could do some hand-eye drills.

Today, as he prepares for his first start with Team Canada, Levi should be able to execute his elaborate three-and-a-half-hour pre-game routine.

"First, I like to get my body warmed up," he explained. "A lot of stretching to make sure I don't go out there and pull a groin. I like to be loose. I like to be able to move quick, so I do a lot of stretching and activation. So that's part one. Part two is getting my eyes ready with the hand-eye drills and tracking drills. Part three is getting my mind ready, so visualization, meditation and just calming down before the game and looking forward to playing and tapping into just the enjoyment of the game."

Team Canada goalies on pressure, shootouts and misconceptions Prince George's Taylor Gauthier, Kamloops' Dylan Garand and Northeastern University's Devon Levi took part in a Team Canada goalie round-table discussion on Tuesday explaining how they deal with pressure and breaking down some misconceptions about their position. The trio also evaluated their shootout abilities and provided insight which players at camp are the best at breakaways.

---

Shortly after being named Team Canada's captain Dach taped an interview with the Spittin Chiclets podcast, which dropped this week. Here are some highlights from the interview with hosts Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette and Mike Grinnell.

On keeping in touch with Blackhawks defenceman and 2005 World Junior gold medallist Brent Seabrook during Canada's camp ...

"I had an hour-long conversation with him on the phone. Lived with him and learned quite a bit. Hopefully I don't disappoint him. He told me if I mess it up I'm not allowed to live back with him."

On his 'Tic-Dach-Toe' foot pass during practice ...

"I learned that four or five years ago from a skills coach. Darryl Belfry actually taught me that ... I tried it all the time in practice. I was in a four-on-four league back home and Kaiden Guhle, who's here with Team Canada, we skate together in the summer, and I must've tried it 100 times in those games and it never f--king worked. Never. Not one time. And he comes to me and says, 'This is the one time it's worked, and it's televised everywhere, so now you're getting all this clout and stuff.' And I’m like, 'Yeah, you’re right' ... I've tried in a game a couple times and it hasn't worked."

On Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram ...

"I'd describe Bo as a fourth forward. He's good with the puck. He's fun to play with. He always puts it on your tape and on the power play he's so patient with the puck up top and always seems to make the right play. But, at the same time, he's really good in the D-zone. He's got a good stick and is really starting to fill out and be kind of a hassle in the corners to deal with. I think that's something he learned going back to Colorado for the bubble experience too is just how hard it is to play at that level against those big guys. Obviously, he's got [Nathan] MacKinnon, [Gabriel] Landeskog, [Mikko] Rantanen to practice against all the time and I'm sure that's no fun, but he's taken a lot of strides. He'll be a really good player for a long time."

On Team Canada's dressing room jokester ...

"Our goalie, Taylor Gauthier. I'd say he's No. 1 for sure."

Will Canada struggle with having the big dogs play 4th line minutes?



LISTEN: https://t.co/G6Iit3v3lK pic.twitter.com/zENU4e8Nv1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 23, 2020

---

Team Canada has decided on its goal song for the 2021 World Juniors and we may just hear it tonight.

"We did some votes," revealed Cozens. "It took us a while to find the song, but as soon as we heard it everyone kind of agreed on it. We had one other goal song in mind, but then this one came on and we're like, 'Yeah, that's the one.'"

The Lethbridge Hurricanes centre refused to say much more when pressed by TSN.

"It's a goal song that fits well with where we are now in good ol' Alberta, so you'll see."

Sources say there are a lot of Country music fans in the Canadian dressing room. Would a Country song work as a goal song?

"Just wait and see," Cozens said coyly.

The only thing that Cozens would confirm is that the 'Hey Baby' song that helped Canada win gold in Buffalo in 2018 will not be used this year. Last year's song was "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool.

With the tournament taking place in a bubble, the goal song is taking on even more importance this year. It will be heard loud and clear with no fans in the building.

"We got to get hyped up and we'll be really hyped up after every goal," Cozens vowed. "The goal song will really help get the boys going."

---

Projected Team Canada lineup for Wednesday's pre-tournament game against Russia:

Fowards

Quinn - Cozens - Dach

Holloway - Newhook - Pelletier

Perfetti - McMichael - Krebs

Zary - Byfield - Suzuki

Mercer

Defence

Byram - Drysdale

Harley - Schneider

Guhle - Barron

Korczak (R) - Spence

Goalies

Levi

Garand

Scratches: Tomasino, Gauthier

Projected Team Canada power-play units for Wednesday's pre-tournament game against Russia:

Byram

McMichael - Krebs - Cozens

Dach​

Harley

Perfetti - Quinn - Newhook

Byfield