Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — In the days leading up to the World Junior Championship, Team Canada’s players received a phone call from Connor McDavid.

McDavid, who wore the red Maple Leaf in two World Juniors, gave this year’s team a salient tip.

“Don’t pay attention to all the media stuff going on around you,” defenceman and Oilers draft pick Evan Bouchard said. “Especially with this being in Canada there will be a lot of hype around all the stuff.”

Even with a social media moratorium, it would have been hard for 17-year-old Alexis Lafrenière to block it all out. He would have had to spend Friday in a bubble.

Team Canada coach Tim Hunter torched his youngest player in back-to-back media sessions, then double down on Saturday morning before the game, and followed through by demoting Lafrenière to the 13th forward spot.

“We showed him some video from the Denmark game and he was out there skating around like it was a free skate,” Hunter said. “Lots of circles in his game and we weren’t happy with that.”

Could you imagine an NHL coach comparing one of his high-skill forwards to a public skate pylon on national television?

“It was typical young guys, they think it’s about the points and not the process,” Hunter explained.

Hunter’s message must have gotten through.

Lafrenière responded with his best game of the still-young tournament, snapping home a beautiful one-timer from the slot that gave Canada a 3-1 lead in a 5-1 rout of the Czech Republic on Saturday night. It was easily Team Canada’s most complete effort to date - including the pre-tournament action - with significant improvements realized on both the power play (2-for-4) and penalty kill (3-for-3).

Captain Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Morgan Frost and Mackenzie Entwistle also scored for Team Canada (3-0-0-0). They will attempt to close out the preliminary round with a perfect mark on New Year’s Eve against Russia, which should be their stiffest test of the tournament heading into the knockout round.

Goaltender Mikey DiPietro was rock solid in a 23-save performance. But after owning an uncomfortable spotlight over the two days between games, it was Lafrenière who stepped up in a big way on Saturday night.

Lafrenière is the ninth youngest forward ever to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft was the only Canadian skater without a point in the tournament.

He was quickly elevated from the 13th forward position to the top line with Frost and Cody Glass for a stretch of time while Comtois nursed a left shoulder injury during the second period.

The World Juniors is a 19-year-old’s tournament. Remember, McDavid struggled himself as a 16-year-old and was stapled to the bench for much of the tournament in Sweden under Brent Sutter. Nathan MacKinnon once saw limited minutes as a 17-year-old.

Lafrenière got some tough love from Hunter, who also made it clear he didn’t lose faith in him. He was picked for the team for a reason, with 59 goals in 91 career QMJHL games. Lafrenière can do things other players cannot.

“We’re patient with him and that’s what you do with a young hockey player,” Hunter said. “He’s going to have an impact in the tournament.”

Even Hunter may not have thought it would come so soon.

