TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada who practised at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Thursday.

Drummondville left winger Maxime Comtois was hitting everything that moved. Portland centre Cody Glass was slicing and dicing. Mississauga right winger Owen Tippett was loading and reloading his rocket of a shot. On Wednesday night, Team Canada’s top line showed the potential to be special at this year’s World Juniors.

"They have a little bit of everything," observed Spokane defenceman Ty Smith. "Glasser’s a good playmaker. Max is kind of an all-around, hard-working, two-way guy and Tip has a sick shot. So, they all do everything well, but they excel in all different areas so they kind of gel really nice."

"Having a performance like that in the first game, it builds confidence for all three of us," said Tippett. "Obviously, the chemistry’s there and it’s only going to get stronger throughout the tournament so I’m excited."

Glass was excited from the moment he saw their names together on the board at the start of selection camp.

"I knew it was a possibility we could be a line throughout the tournament and my biggest thought process was, 'If we do a good job we’ll stick together,'" the Winnipeg native said.

The top-line trio all scored on Wednesday. Comtois led the way with four points (two goals, two assists) while Glass had three points (one goal, two assists). Tippett, who had the loudest blast with a long-range goal, actually had the quietest overall night with just the one tally.

"I don’t know if he was trying to score on that one," said Comtois with a smile, "but it was a pretty good shot. That puck had eyes. That kid can fire the puck so every chance I get to put it on his stick I’m going to do it."

Comtois picked up an assist on Tippett’s top-shelf howitzer from just inside the blue line.

"Honestly, I just saw him pass it out and saw he was back post so I was just trying to get it to the net, but I shot through a screen and it went in," Tippett admitted.

That's music to the ears of head coach Tim Hunter.

"I’m a big believer in shooting the puck," the Moose Jaw bench boss stressed. "When you cross the blue line and you shoot the puck at the net you have a great ability to recover rebounds, because the other team has to turn and find the pucks, and that’s if it’s not in the net. So, our goal is to try and shoot the puck in the net and not to try and pass it in the net. We have some good passers, but we want to see our guys shoot the puck, get bodies to the net and look for those second and third opportunities allowing our skill around the net to take over and finish the plays."

For most of the night the Swiss didn’t have an answer for the skill on Canada’s top unit, which features a player from each of the CHL’s three leagues.

"Just playing connected, playing with each other and communicating and getting lots of shots," said Glass when asked what worked so well. "Once we get confidence in the O-zone it becomes a lot easier."

"We were good on the forecheck creating a lot of turnovers," noted Comtois, who played a bit with Glass at the summer camp. "We were really good on pucks. We’re still trying to know each other so we talked a lot on the bench to make sure we were executing plays."

All three guys have the talent to be a difference maker at this level. Comtois (10 games this year in Anaheim) and Tippett (seven games last year in Florida) already have NHL experience. Meanwhile, Glass is the highest draft pick of the bunch going sixth to Vegas in 2017.

"They moved the puck really well and they supported the puck really well," said Hunter. "They were around each other, played connected and when they shoot the puck, that’s the key."​

—-

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Comtois, the one returning player on the squad, led the charge. He was engaged from the opening face-off immediately throwing around his 211-pound body, heaviest on the roster, with controlled aggression.

"He has a body like a man and he plays like a man out there," Hunter said.

"It's always been part of my game so I’m not going to change it in a tournament like this," Comtois said. "Last year, it really helped me to create some space. I’m playing with really good players so I’m just trying to make them space and help them get in good areas to score."

His linemates appreciate it. His opponents not so much.

"He probably scared a couple of those guys," Smith said with a laugh. "He threw a lot of big checks and was skating pretty fast. So, yeah, those guys were probably a little scared going back for pucks."

"It opens up a lot," agreed Tippett. "He made some pretty big hits there and I think the puck just sat there for me and Cody to clean it up."

Comtois is expected to be a big leader on this team and in the first game he answered the bell.

"He was our best player," Hunter said. "He led with his work ethic, chasing down pucks, tracking back, stopping on pucks, being physical and being out there with the goalie out and doing the right things."

—-

Mikey DiPietro struggled to get in a groove on Wednesday night allowing three goals on just 17 shots against the Swiss.

"There’s definitely room for improvement in all areas of my game," he admitted. "It's good to get that out of the way, get the nerves out. I think the comfort level will come in time and the more action I get. It’s a big tournament and you want to calm your nerves early."

Where, specifically, can the Canucks prospect improve moving forward?

"Just waiting until pucks come to me and not really fighting it. You know, just being more calm in the net. There were glimpses of my game throughout those 60 minutes, but you got to put it together and it was good for our group to really bail me out there."

DiPietro has faced, on average, 28.4 shots per game in the OHL this season so it was a bit of an adjustment dealing with infrequent bursts of activity against an opportunistic Swiss squad. And DiPietro did settle down late in the game providing a clean sheet in the third.

​Hunter didn’t think the first 40 minutes were as bad for his goalie as the numbers made it seem.

"I thought he saw the puck well most of the night and his rebound control was good and I think at least two of goals he didn’t have much of a chance on," Hunter noted.

—-

Team Canada's defence was exposed at times on Wednesday and Hunter is looking for a specific adjustment on Friday against Slovakia.

"Just our D gapping up and challenging with their skating," he said. "They’re all good skaters, but last night they weren’t very good with their gap in the first and second period. They got better in the third and can be better still. We want to play a tight game, tight defensively and if we got good gaps defensively (that feeds) our offence as well."

Gap control was a major focus at Thursday's practice.

"Every time their guys get the puck we need to be tighter," Smith said, "and trust our feet a little bit more."

While the forwards lines have been practising together since at least Sunday, it's a little trickier for the defence to generate chemistry with seven players on the ice. Oftentimes, there will be a rotation during the workouts.

"You kind of play with everyone with seven D," Smith noted. "I think I played with other guys just as much if not more than I did with (Ian) Mitchell last night so it's just as important to mesh with all the D instead of just one guy."

—-

Brett Leason missed practice, but skated on his own before the group as he continues to work his way back from a hand injury.

"He’s getting real close," Hunter said. "He had a great day today. He feels real comfortable out there and he’s just day-to-day. He’ll skate again tomorrow morning and we’ll play it by ear."

Leason sustained the injury in the third period of the final selection camp scrimmage when he took a shot off his hand.

—-

The line of Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Nick Suzuki and Alexis Lafrenière may have a new look soon. Hunter wants to see Anderson-Dolan at centre, but needs to wait until the Spokane Chief, who is coming off a broken wrist, is ready to compete on face-offs. Once the Kings prospect is comfortable at the dot, Suzuki would move to right wing and the 17-year-old Lafrenière can shift back to his natural left wing spot.

—-

Lines at Thursday’s practice:

Forwards

Comtois-Glass-Tippett

AndersonDolan-Suzuki-Lafrenière

Frost-Hayton-Studnicka

Veleno-Bowers-Entwistle

Defence

Brook-Dobson

Phillips-Bouchard

Smith-Mitchell

McIsaac

Goalies

DiPietro starts

Scott

Injured: Leason (Hand)