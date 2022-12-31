Canada set to battle Sweden at World Juniors in first NYE game with fans since 2019 This will be Canada's first New Year's Eve game in front of fans since Dec. 31, 2019 in Ostrava where Canada beat the host Czechs 7-2. TSN's Mark Masters has more from Halifax.

Canada held a meeting at the team hotel on Saturday. Sweden skated at Scotiabank Arena.

With fans packing the arena in Halifax, the barn has been buzzing every night at the World Juniors.

"There's nowhere else you'd rather play," said Michigan Wolverines freshman Adam Fantilli. "I mean, playing in Canada is one thing, but playing for Canada in Canada is the best thing there is. The fans are amazing. They're keeping the atmosphere rocking. We're loving it."

"We knew it would be pretty crazy," said Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard, "but I didn't really know the magnitude of what it would be like. It's been awesome. I can't stress that enough how good they've been."

And it's expected to be even more raucous as the calendar year and preliminary round of the World Juniors come to an end on Saturday night. Canada needs a win to secure a top-two seed. Sweden is aiming to clinch first place in the pool.

"New Year's Eve is always a special day," said Canadian captain Shane Wright. "Always loved watching this game growing up so definitely special to play in it ... We know we took a couple strides forward the last couple games and hoping to bring that momentum into tonight."

"I want to be playing hockey on this day," said defenceman Olen Zellweger. "It's exciting and looking forward to the crowd tonight."

Canada lost its last two New Year's Eve games in front of home fans falling 2-1 to the Russians at the 2019 event in Vancouver and dropping a 3-1 decision to the United States in Toronto at the 2017 tournament. Canada's last New Year's Eve win in front of home fans came at the 2015 event when they beat the Americans 5-3 in Montreal.

Canada did beat Finland on New Year's Eve at the 2021 event in Edmonton, but that came inside an empty arena due to COVID.

The initial 2022 tournament in Edmonton was cancelled before the tournament made it to New Year's Eve.

---

Canada will need every edge they can get against the undefeated Swedes, who have allowed just two goals.

"We're going to have to do a good job of getting to the inside and trying to wear them down," said head coach Dennis Williams. "We have to hang onto pucks. Any time we do turn a puck over, they will transition quickly. We want to tighten up our D zone a bit more ... They do an unbelievable job down low. They like to find a lot of pucks in the trapezoid and make you turn and be able to activate those D. We'll call on our defence and centres to remain connected down low."

Sweden's leading scorer is defenceman Ludvig Jansson, who has two goals and three assists.

"Their D is their strength," noted assistant coach Alan Letang, who handles the pre-scout for Canada. "They've done a great job this tournament of escaping pressure, walking the blue line and creating scoring chances. They're all very mobile. They're all very capable of jumping into the play."

The Swedes are stressing execution.

"We have to be steady with our passing and receiving so we can have some kind of offensive game and not let them be in our D-zone," said head coach Magnus Hävelid.

"We have been better and better every game," said Linkopings forward Fabian Wagner. "We play pretty easy. Chip and go and play with a hard-press forecheck."

This will be the first meeting between Canada and Sweden at the World Juniors since the gold medal game in 2018 in Buffalo.

---

Canada will be making a change on the blue line. Nolan Allan will slot in beside Brandt Clarke on the second pair while Tyson Hinds shifts down to the third pair with Kevin Korchinski.

"Tys gets more up in the play," said Clarke. "When Ally's out there, he's getting those big hits and really stopping them at the blue line. They have to chip it by him or they're going to get run over so that gives me a lot of space to break it out."

Korchinski and Hinds are both lefties. It's expected that Korchinski will play the right. The coaching staff believes the Chicago Blackhawks prospect will be able to adapt well, because he's such a gifted skater.

"They're all comfortable playing with each other," said Letang. "They're all comfortable moving to the right side or left side, which is key."

Jack Matier, a righty, will remain the seventh defenceman. Clarke is the only other righty on the blue line.

"The biggest thing for our D will be our gaps," said Letang. "They got four lines that come at you and their D join so there's a fourth guy every time. If we don't have our F2 or F3 reloading above, they'll get odd-man rushes and our D will have to collapse inside the dots and push everything to the outside. If we can get a good track and reload, our big D can stay up, hold that line, force them to put pucks deep or create the turnovers and then we get going where we want to go."

---

With two goals and two assists, Wagner is tied for second in scoring on Sweden.

"I have very good self-confidence," the Winnipeg Jets prospect said. "I played three really good games here."

The best part of his game?

"I've been in the right position every time and I skate a lot," the 18-year-old said.

The message from the Jets?

"Just focus on myself and keep playing like I do right now," he said. "It's a dream to play in World Juniors, but it's going to be really fun to play against Canada."

---

For the first time at this World Juniors, Canada will be wearing their black uniforms.

"They are, honestly, my personal favourites," said Wright. "I'm looking forward to playing in them. They just look sharp. They're a little different than what Canada's used to. You're used to the red and white, but I like the different look with the darker feel."

The last two times Canada won the gold-medal game at the World Juniors (Ostrava 2020 and Edmonton 2022), they wore black.

"My favourite jersey," said Zellweger. "I'm excited to wear those. They always have a good feeling. We started wearing them later in the tournament in the summer and they're pretty nice looking."

🇨🇦 taking another team picture … this time in black sweaters pic.twitter.com/bJGAHKvEGt — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2022

---

Projected Team Canada lineup for Saturday's game:

F

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Roy - Stankoven - Guenther

Ostapchuk - Gaucher - Dean

Fantilli - Bankier - Dach

Schaefer

D

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Hinds - Korchinski

Matier

G

Milic starts

Gaudreau