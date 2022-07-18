Canada, U.S. renew rivalry at CONCACAF W Championship The Canadian women’s soccer team has one goal remaining at the CONCACAF W Championship: Olympic qualification. Standing in their way is the top-ranked team in the world, with revenge in mind. TSN's Meaghen Johnson has more.

The Canadian women’s soccer team has one goal remaining at the CONCACAF W Championship: Olympic qualification.

Standing in their way is the top-ranked team in the world, with revenge in mind.

Canada will take on the United States in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico. The winner earns an automatic berth in the 2024 Paris Games, while the runner-up will face either Costa Rica or Jamaica in a playoff next year to determine the final Olympic spot from CONCACAF.

“These are the games that you live for,” head coach Bev Priestman said. “These are the games where you have to bring your absolute best to get a result. In finals, anything can happen on the day. But I think it will be what we expect it to be, which is a fantastic game of football where both teams will do anything to secure that Olympic spot.”

Both teams have already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The two rivals have met in five previous CONCACAF finals, with the U.S. winning all five. The Americans are 51-4-7 all-time against Canada, but the most recent meeting went the Canadians’ way.

Canada defeated the U.S. 1-0 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics en route to claiming gold. It was the Canadians’ first win over their rivals in 20 years.

“I definitely think our confidence going into this match is at an all-time high,” midfielder Desiree Scott said. “You obviously have that confidence coming from the Tokyo Olympics. Nothing is ever given, it's earned, and we know that coming into this final.”

“The mindset for us is probably the same as it's always been,” goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan told TSN. “We know we're competitive and we have such belief in ourselves. But I think because of Tokyo and everything after that, I think everybody takes us more seriously and respects us more and doesn't look at us as much as an underdog as they used to.”

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski downplayed how much the Olympics would be weighing on his players’ minds, pointing out the changes in the team since then. Nine women on the current 23-player U.S. roster were in Tokyo, and seven of those saw time on the pitch in the semifinal match.

“We haven't really talked about it a lot,” Andonovski said. “I look at every failure a little bit deeper, and I will use that as a learning opportunity going forward, whether it's against Canada or any other national team that we’ll face.”

“They look hungry,” Priestman said. “But what I would say, the style of the team hasn't changed dramatically, and I think that the tendencies and trends are still the same. I think it'll be the game we expect. I think it will be getting the best out of both teams.”

This will be the first time the United States have faced a top-tier opponent this year (Canada is currently sixth in the world). The Canadians started the year competing in the Arnold Clark Cup, which featured England, Germany, and Spain – all ranked in the top 10 in the world.

The highest-ranked team the U.S. faced before this tournament was Iceland (17th in the world), who the Americans defeated 5-0 in the SheBelieves Cup.

The Canadians believe they’re at their best when they’re tested against tier one opposition.

“We've purposely chased that level of opposition to test ourselves, to help us prepare,” Priestman said. “I always feel great as a coach with this team against tier one because I know they'll give absolutely everything, and it suits us, in many ways, for a team that does come and try and attack us.”

Both Canada and the U.S. enter Monday’s final on seemingly even footing. The two teams are undefeated through four games, outscoring their opponents 12-0. They also each won their respective semifinals by a 3-0 score.

“There’s nothing that we saw from Canada that has surprised us so far,” Andonovski said. “I think that the qualities are very well known. They're a very good team, very organized, disciplined, attacking-minded, and I'm sure by now we know a lot about them, and they know a lot about us. There’s not many things that are a secret.”

“I think anytime we play the U.S., it's a battle, it's a grind, and it's a game both sides get excited for, Scott said. “It's two quality, top sides in the world going to war in a final.”

While Canada has kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament, their opponents so far have largely played in low blocks and not pressed in their attacks. The Canadians know it will be a different story against the Americans.

“Honestly, we're really excited to really bring our game more to life and show our skill sets against a press and at a high level, such as the U.S.,” Sheridan said.

“It's priding ourselves on our defensive play. We always do that. We're a tough side to beat,” Scott added. “Then it's being clinical in our final third. I know we can get chances, opportunities, crosses, especially with the attacking prowess that I think we bring. It's then just finishing and capitalizing on those chances because there may not be very many.”

While both teams have been scoring by committee this tournament, with Canada featuring eight different goal scorers and the U.S. boasting nine, one of the main weapons on the American front line remains Alex Morgan, who currently leads the NWSL in scoring with 11 goals.

Sheridan is teammates with Morgan on the San Diego Wave and knows all too well what she’s capable of.

“I think we sharpen each other a little bit. I'm looking forward to this matchup,” Sheridan said. “We just need to make sure that we limit her touches on the ball and force her wider. I think the more we can force her away from the goal, the better it will be for us.”

Sheridan said Morgan has also been a great ally when it comes to the Canadian players’ fight for equal pay. Morgan was a central figure in her team’s battle with U.S. Soccer for equity, which the women’s and men’s teams were able to reach with their federation in May.

“I think that the exposure and that support that she's giving us, even though we're opposing countries… ultimately, at the end of the day, we're all trying to raise women's soccer and make it equitable and equal in this world,” Sheridan said.

“As much as we want to go against each other, and only one of us can be on top, that's the most important thing. And it's a really great place to be in where you can have such support across countries.”